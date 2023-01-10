ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Magnolia State Live

Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated

A federal court determined that Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps did not unlawfully exclude a former Panola County deputy from a list of potential hires when he took office. Harold Lewis, who served as a deputy in Panola County from 2014 to 2019, had appealed the Fifth Circuit’s District Court decision to reject his First Amendment retaliation claim.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
Wave 3

3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
The Independent

Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
BROOKLYN, NY
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Washington Examiner

Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge

Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
The Center Square

Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges

(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
MONROE COUNTY, AR
abovethelaw.com

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Apologizes After News Of His Backseat Judging Didn't Go Over Too Well

As I was growing up, I was taught an old adage about giving unsolicited advice: Don’t. As simple as the metric for giving unsolicited advice is — and for those who may have already forgotten, the standard is don’t — it has prevented a lion’s share of stern finger-waggings, work relationship conflicts, and Twitter beefs that I would have otherwise avoided. I’ve even seen how bad the fallout can be when this time-tested advice is not heeded. Take Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, for example:
MICHIGAN STATE
