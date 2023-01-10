Read full article on original website
Related
Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated
A federal court determined that Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps did not unlawfully exclude a former Panola County deputy from a list of potential hires when he took office. Harold Lewis, who served as a deputy in Panola County from 2014 to 2019, had appealed the Fifth Circuit’s District Court decision to reject his First Amendment retaliation claim.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Wave 3
3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns
An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
Hundreds of Oregon criminal convictions overturned due to nonunanimous jury verdicts, Supreme Court decides
Hundreds of felony convictions became invalid Friday after the Oregon Supreme Court struck down all nonunanimous jury verdicts reached before the practice was banned two years ago. The retroactive ruling applies to all split-jury convictions reached during the 86-year stretch when Oregon was one of only two states, alongside Louisiana,...
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Prosecutors may use Trump's 'stand back and stand by' comment in Proud Boys trial, judge rules
WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors may use a video of former President Donald Trump telling Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" in the trial of five members of the group accused of planning to attack the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.
beckersdental.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says husband retired from dentistry early due to threats
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a Jan. 5 interview that her husband, Marc Mallory, DDS, retired from dentistry early due to the threats against her, according to the Detroit Free Press. Ms. Whitmer faced significant backlash from those who have disagreed with how she has handled the COVID-19 pandemic....
Washington Examiner
Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge
Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
abovethelaw.com
'Shell-Shocked': Sonia Sotomayor Shares How She Felt After Supreme Court Overturned Abortion Rights
I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going. It’s not an option to fall into despair. I have to get up and keep fighting. It may take time but I believe we will get back on the right track. — Justice Sonia Sotomayor,...
If the Supreme Court strikes down student-loan forgiveness, it could have 'startling implications,' Biden says — and set a strange legal precedent going forward
Biden's DOJ not only urged the Supreme Court to uphold student debt relief, but cautioned it against the legal implications blocking it would have.
Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges
(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
msn.com
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
msn.com
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Detroit News
Southfield district court judge accused of lying during state investigation of colleague
An Oakland County district court judge is accused of lying to investigators while they looked into a complaint regarding a fellow judge, according to a public complaint filed by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission last week. Southfield's 46th District Court Judge Debra Nance is accused of making false statements on...
abovethelaw.com
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Apologizes After News Of His Backseat Judging Didn't Go Over Too Well
As I was growing up, I was taught an old adage about giving unsolicited advice: Don’t. As simple as the metric for giving unsolicited advice is — and for those who may have already forgotten, the standard is don’t — it has prevented a lion’s share of stern finger-waggings, work relationship conflicts, and Twitter beefs that I would have otherwise avoided. I’ve even seen how bad the fallout can be when this time-tested advice is not heeded. Take Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, for example:
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 1