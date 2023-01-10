Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Evan Kruger Signs With Morningside
Evan Kruger, 6’0” 215 lbs. Defensive Lineman from George-Little Rock High School in George Iowa, announced that he has accepted a scholarship offer and has committed to the Morningside University Football Program. Evan played on the DL for the Lions. Evan was a 1st Team Iowa Print Sports...
kiwaradio.com
Matt McCarty Tabbed AFCA NAIA National Coach Of The Year
WACO, Texas – The honors keep rolling in for the 2022 NAIA national champions Northwestern College football team and head coach Matt McCarty. McCarty was voted the 2022 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) NAIA Coach of the Year. McCarty was named the NAIA Region IV Coach of the Year...
nwestiowa.com
Dordt student dies in car-truck collision
SIOUX CENTER—A Dordt University student died in a two-vehicle collision about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Highway 75 about five miles north of Sioux Center. Eighteen-year-old Emma Lynn Nibbelink of Luverne, MN, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south when she drove onto the west shoulder, which was covered with snow and ice, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
kiwaradio.com
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
siouxcountyradio.com
kscj.com
WILD ELK SIGHTINGS INCREASED LAST FALL IN IOWA
WILD ELK SEEM TO BE VISITING IOWA MORE FREQUENTLY. MOST OF THESE SIGHTINGS ARE IN WESTERN IOWA DUE TO THE LARGE WILD ELK HERD FOUND IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THEY ARE USUALLY YOUNG MALES SEARCHING FOR NEW TERRITORY. JOSH GANSEN OF THE IOWA...
kiwaradio.com
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, January 11, 2023
An Iowa State University undergraduate from Le Mars is getting a free college education through his membership in the Iowa National Guard. A Guard public affairs release says Devon Feenstra is a freshman at ISU, working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. At the same time, he’s a member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. This is his third year with the 185th. On training weekends, Feenstra teaches emergency management classes. As a member of the Guard, he is required to attend monthly training meetings, and aditional training periods each year.
kiwaradio.com
NCC Has Ribbon Cutting For A New Lab Space
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon dedicated a new space on campus on Thursday (January 12th). President of NCC Dr. John Hartog tells KIWA just what the space is. Dr. Hartog says that many industries have partnered with NCC for this program. He says this program...
kiwaradio.com
Frances Wills
Frances Wills, age 88, of Sibley passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, IA. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 15th, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with family present at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m....
kiwaradio.com
City of Sheldon Snow Budget Takes A Small Blow With Storms
Sheldon, Iowa — The last part of December and first part of January Sheldon was hit with a couple of snow storms that made the city use a good chunk of their snow removal budget to keep the roads cleared. Sheldon Public Works Director Todd Uhl tells KIWA that...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County
A person was rescued from a grain bin out of Plymouth County Wednesday.
1 dead after two-vehicle crash near Holstein
One person is dead after authorities said a car pulled in front of a semi at Holstein, Iowa.
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center To Build Pipeline For Natural Gas Produced From Cattle Manure
Sioux Center, Iowa — Cattle manure from local dairy farms will be run through digesters to generate natural gas that will run through a pipeline to Sioux Center. Aaron Maassen owns one of the three dairy farms involved in the project. He says it will not only expand the town’s capacity for natural gas, it will also capture methane emissions from livestock waste.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Tuesday Morning Accident Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Ocheyedan man and his passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:45 a.m., 74-year-old Bernard Engelkes of Ocheyedan was driving a 2001 Toyota minivan southbound on Highway 60, two miles north of Ashton. They tell us that 21-year-old Dax DeGroot of George was eastbound on 210th Street in a 2015 Ford pickup.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Fire Company Extinguishes Car Fire Northwest Of Town
Sheldon, Iowa — A car was totaled in a fire on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, near Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Chuck Ball, at about 11:50 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a vehicle fire at 3079 Log Avenue, a mile west and a little over a mile north of Northwest Iowa Community College.
