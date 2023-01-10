An Iowa State University undergraduate from Le Mars is getting a free college education through his membership in the Iowa National Guard. A Guard public affairs release says Devon Feenstra is a freshman at ISU, working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. At the same time, he’s a member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. This is his third year with the 185th. On training weekends, Feenstra teaches emergency management classes. As a member of the Guard, he is required to attend monthly training meetings, and aditional training periods each year.

