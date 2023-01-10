ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia reserve TE announces entry into NCAA transfer portal

After 4 memorable years at Georgia, Ryland Goede will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Goede shared Thursday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Goede will have 2 remaining seasons of eligibility. He redshirted in 2019 and missed the 2020 season after having shoulder surgery. He...
Stetson Bennett draws crowd for Raising Cane’s shift in Athens

Stetson Bennett IV might be a two-time national championship winner, but that’s not all he does. Well, at least for a day. The Georgia quarterback who garnered Heisman Trophy attention this season teamed up with Raising Cane’s to work a shift recently and the fans couldn’t have been happier to greet him in Athens.
TCU LB Dee Winters: Georgia 'didn't do anything special' in 65-7 National Championship romp

Georgia made history with its 65-7 national championship victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, quickly quieting the crowd that doubted the team’s ability to go back to back. TCU safety Dee Winters says that Georgia didn’t do anything special to secure a win that could not have been much easier. That’s not at all a slight directed at the Bulldogs, but rather has everything to do with the fact he believes TCU’s issues came more from beating itself than anything Georgia did.
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Georgia for winning back-to-back national titles

Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Georgia football for winning back-to-back national championship titles over TCU Monday night in dominant fashion. In the process, Herbstreit also wished the Bulldogs luck in chasing a 3-peat. Herbstreit, who played college football at Ohio State, has always been outspoken about his preference towards the B1G. Truly,...
Georgia sees veteran tight end enter transfer portal, per report

Georgia spent Tuesday heading home after a blowout win over TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game. Now, one of the Bulldogs’ reserve tight ends, a member of the program for 4 seasons, has opted to enter the transfer portal. Brett Seither, who signed with the...
Joel Klatt applauds Kirby Smart's 'ruthless' play during CFP National Championship game

Georgia solidified its place in college football lore by becoming the first back-to-back national champion of the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs lacked drama after the first 10 minutes and by the second half it was just a question of how long Kirby Smart would keep his starters in and how many points would they pile up.
Former Georgia standout Nakobe Dean says Stetson Bennett deserves a statue

There have been plenty of mixed opinions surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett — something that’s a little bit interesting considering he has quite literally led his team to a pair of consecutive national title victories — but he silenced some of that negative talk with his performance in the 65-7 win over TCU.
Kirby Smart talks Georgia and the transfer portal

Georgia pulled off what many thought the Bulldogs could not on Monday, recording 2 consecutive national championship victories with a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs just a single year after defeating Alabama in the title game. And much of Georgia’s success has not only to do with what...
Kirby Smart, Georgia arrive to rowdy Georgia fans in Athens following national championship win

Kirby Smart and Georgia have arrived back home in Athens, less than 24 hours after beating TCU for its 2nd straight national championship on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. After one final press conference on Tuesday morning, the team boarded a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta. From there, they boarded a bus for the drive to Athens. UGASports.com’s Dayne Young posted a video of Smart greeting Georgia students and fans immediately after getting off the bus:
