Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
The Arizona Renaissance Festival is coming to Gold CanyonTimothy RawlesPinal County, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Police sergeant shot in Downtown Phoenix: Scottsdale PD officials talk about events leading up to incident
The shooting, which happened on Jan. 6, 2023, resulted in a police sergeant being taken to the hospital for gunshot injuries. A day later, the suspect in the case, 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, was shot and killed by authorities in Tempe. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
12news.com
New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released
PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid. Updated: 22...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
Four dead in fiery Phoenix I-10 semi-truck horror crash
At least five people have died in a fiery horror crash after two semi-trucks and two other vehicles collided on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday morning.
Three dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Phoenix
Three people died this morning in a fiery crash near Phoenix, Arizona on I-10. This was one of at least four crashes on the highway this morning. The post Three dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Phoenix appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Man shot while driving in Glendale, police searching for suspect
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot while driving early Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road for the report of a shooting around noon. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot in the stomach while he was driving in the area. The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigate woman’s death near Pinal County school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman died on the street outside of San Manuel High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. to McNab Parkway after a man reported that the female passenger in his car jumped out.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
AZFamily
Man dead after crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police responded to a report of a crash near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:20 p.m. Officers found 49-year-old Sendegeya Kabundi lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
AZFamily
Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 2...
fox10phoenix.com
Man seriously hurt following possible road rage shooting in Glendale
Police say officers responded to the scene after they received a shots fired call. The victim may have been headed back to work when the shooting happened. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought
PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
Murder trial delayed again for suspect accused of killing Chandler roommate
CHANDLER, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the trial for the man accused of killing his Chandler roommate and hiding her body parts around the Valley was delayed again. Landscapers first found a piece of Amy Leagans' body in November 2020, after she disappeared at the end of October. Days later,...
AZFamily
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
Potential key testimony in trial for alleged ‘canal killer’
Potential key testimony in the Phoenix canal murders trial. This comes 30 years after two young women were brutally murdered near a canal in Sunnyslope back in the 1990s.
KTAR News
Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.https://ktar.com/
Comments / 0