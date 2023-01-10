ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

12news.com

New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released

PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot while driving in Glendale, police searching for suspect

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot while driving early Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road for the report of a shooting around noon. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot in the stomach while he was driving in the area. The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigate woman’s death near Pinal County school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman died on the street outside of San Manuel High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. to McNab Parkway after a man reported that the female passenger in his car jumped out.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected

PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police responded to a report of a crash near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:20 p.m. Officers found 49-year-old Sendegeya Kabundi lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix

Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought

PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

