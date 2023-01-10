ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, ME

boothbayregister.com

Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed

A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
EDGECOMB, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Crash Sends Two Children To The Hospital

Two children were taken to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Farmington. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at the intersection of Main Street and Farmington Falls Road, was reported just after 5 PM on Wednesday. In the crash, A 2021 Jeep driven by 25 year...
FARMINGTON, ME
WGME

Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
lcnme.com

Southport Resident Involved in Fatal Crash

A Southport resident was serious injured in a fatal head-on collision at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich on Friday, Jan 6. Witnesses reported a 2021 Subaru Legacy, operated by Robert A. Payzant Jr., 55, of Lewiston, was traveling south on Route 1 when it veered across the roadway and into the path of a 2017 Ford F150 operated by Joseph Pickul, 69, of Southport, according to a press release from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Both drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles, and the Ford F150 was towing an empty horse trailer.
SOUTHPORT, ME
WMTW

New search finds no sign of missing Maine man

BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
BOOTHBAY, ME
foxbangor.com

Route 7 Standoff

PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
PLYMOUTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Man arrested for alleged homicide

LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Lincolnville residents still shocked amid homicide investigation

LINCOLNVILLE — Friday evening, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call reporting an unresponsive male at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. After searching the property, Sheriff’s Deputies found 37-year-old Kevin Curit deceased. State police detectives later arrested 47-year-old Matthew Pendleton. “I was pretty shocked...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
truecountry935.com

Industry Fire Destroys Building

A fire destroyed the building at 28 Church St. in Industry last night, Jan. 10. No one was injured, however a cat is missing. There were three people displaced by the fire.
INDUSTRY, ME
Q106.5

One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder

Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
B98.5

UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened

Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
AUGUSTA, ME
Rachel Perkins

Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine

A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Maine farmers impacted by PFAS testify before committee

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Agricultural Trades Show wrapped up Thursday at Augusta Civic Center. The annual event drew farmers and businesses from across the state network on how to produce better products. Farmers grappling with the impact of contamination from toxic chemicals known as PFAS also had a...
MAINE STATE
truecountry935.com

Augusta Drug Trafficking Arrests

Zachary Magee, 31, of Winthrop, and Samual Barrows, 27, of Augusta were arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 3, on drug trafficking charges in Augusta. An “undisclosed amount of firearms, money, drugs, and contraband” were seized during the execution of a search and arrest warrant on Tuesday. The Maine Drug...
AUGUSTA, ME

