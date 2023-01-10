Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Related
The Hoosier State's top 2024 QB Danny O'Neil gives the latest regarding his recruitment
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil was one of the standouts at this year’s All-American Bowl National Combine, and before a strong performance on the Alamo Dome field in San Antonio, he sat down with 247Sports and talked about where things stand with his recruitment. "I think the...
247Sports
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
WTHR
Late run lifts No. 6 Indiana over No. 9 Maryland 68-61
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana’s defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win Thursday. Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) closed an eight-point deficit.
Indiana Basketball's Grace Berger: 'It Was Just Time That She Needed'
Indiana women's basketball senior guard Grace Berger suffered a right knee injury in November and missed nine total games before her return on Sunday. Hoosier head coach Teri Moren recaps Berger's injury timeline and how Berger's high spirits and leadership kept propelling her towards healing.
WTHR
Beloved youth football coach loses life in road rage shooting
Donnell Hamilton, 43, made an impact in Indianapolis, and led the Indy Steelers football team for decades. He worked to protect young people from gun violence.
Tired of copycats, Jordan’s restaurants prepares servings of legal action
INDIANAPOLIS — So far, it’s been a lousy New Year for Moe Eedous, especially this last week. “I did not even sleep. I’m on the phone 24/7 talking to people, reaching lawyers and attorneys getting advice,” Eedous said. Eedous has been dealing with the aftermath of a Far East Side business poaching the name of […]
Tell Us Your Good News: Dave visits The Lemon Drop in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Dave Calabro brought his search for good news to an Anderson institution this week. Dave visited The Lemon Drop, which has been serving food for generations. The restaurant has served notable guests from Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County shines at Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Regional
Hamilton County had a successful time at last Friday’s Indiana High School Girls Wrestling regional tournament, which took place that day at Warren Central. Thirteen local wrestlers finished in the top four of their respective weight classes, and that qualified them for the IHSGW state tournament, which is set for this Friday at Mooresville. Wrestling begins at 11 a.m., with the championship matches at 6:30 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen
Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
Indianapolis Recorder
From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star
When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
Shapiro’s Delicatessen named among ‘absolute best pastrami in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — Few sandwiches can stand up to the gargantuan gastronomic feat that is a stacked pastrami sandwich. The delicacy which, per Mashed, was brought to the United States by Jewish immigrants is still front and center of most Jewish deli menus in the U.S. today, including Shapiro’s Delicatessen in Indianapolis. The deli’s pastrami is […]
13News anchors, reporter speak at Indy Maven event
INDIANAPOLIS — Three women on the 13News team spoke Thursday night at an event hosted by Indy Maven. Anchors Felicia Lawrence and Anne Marie Tiernon and reporter Emily Longnecker talked about women in the media at the gathering. They spoke about getting into the business, effective communication, mental health and remaining unbiased.
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at south Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis. The Hoosier Lottery confirmed a ticket sold at Speedway, located at 8955 S. U.S. 31, matched four out of five numbers in Monday night's drawing. This is right near the border of Indianapolis and Greenwood.
Jordan’s Fish and Chicken owner frustrated by copycat restaurant giving them a bad rap
INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Jordan’s Fish and Chicken says he wants to make it clear, his chain is not affiliated with the restaurant that community members are trying to get shut down. Last week, the Marion County Public Health Department closed a business with a copycat name...
2 injured in southeast Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Dublin Lane, near Thompson and Five Point Roads. Officers arrived to find two people inside a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
Comments / 0