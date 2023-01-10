ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Late run lifts No. 6 Indiana over No. 9 Maryland 68-61

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana’s defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win Thursday. Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) closed an eight-point deficit.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Tell Us Your Good News: Dave visits The Lemon Drop in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Dave Calabro brought his search for good news to an Anderson institution this week. Dave visited The Lemon Drop, which has been serving food for generations. The restaurant has served notable guests from Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
ANDERSON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County shines at Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Regional

Hamilton County had a successful time at last Friday’s Indiana High School Girls Wrestling regional tournament, which took place that day at Warren Central. Thirteen local wrestlers finished in the top four of their respective weight classes, and that qualified them for the IHSGW state tournament, which is set for this Friday at Mooresville. Wrestling begins at 11 a.m., with the championship matches at 6:30 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen

Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Welcome back, Chris Wright

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star

When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

13News anchors, reporter speak at Indy Maven event

INDIANAPOLIS — Three women on the 13News team spoke Thursday night at an event hosted by Indy Maven. Anchors Felicia Lawrence and Anne Marie Tiernon and reporter Emily Longnecker talked about women in the media at the gathering. They spoke about getting into the business, effective communication, mental health and remaining unbiased.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

2 injured in southeast Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Dublin Lane, near Thompson and Five Point Roads. Officers arrived to find two people inside a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy