Pima County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman suspected of fatally striking a woman known in the Tucson area as the "Umbrella Lady" with her vehicle and fleeing the scene. Deputies responded to the intersection of West Ina Road and North Giaconda Way in the unincorporated community Casas Adobes around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 where police say 53-year-old Guadalupe Solis struck 63-year-old Lydia Reis who was walking in the road.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO