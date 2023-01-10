Read full article on original website
I see ya!
3d ago
I heard that whenever she was walking around with that umbrella she was praying for the city of Tucson so sorry she had to go out like that much love and prayers to her family
Jerry Gastelum
3d ago
I've seen this lady walking our streets for years , Always wondered what her story was, she never bothered anybody, RIP 🙏
Darby
3d ago
It’s someone who I saw almost everyday. So, almost everyday I thought of this woman. Wondering about her life. Hoping she was ok. Now, when I pass the palaces she’d sit with her umbrella & red wagon, I’m filled with sadness. She didn’t deserve what happened to her. I hope she went in peace. ☂️🖤
