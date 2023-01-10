ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former San Marcos High football standout killed in shooting

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are grieving a former San Marcos High School football standout, one of two young men shot on a quiet street last week.

“There is a such a hole in my heart that it will never be filled again,” said Rick Tiefer.

For Tiefer, the grief remains unrelenting.

“I felt like I had a million pounds of brick on my chest, and I could not breathe,” said Tiefer.

Last Wednesday morning, Tiefer says his 20-year-old son Nick said he was going out with a friend, before walking out of their Vista home.

“He said, ‘Dad, I'll be back soon. I love you,’” said Tiefer.

Early that evening, there was a knock at the door. It was a young man Tiefer had never met.

“He was shaking and crying, and he said, ‘my brother and Nicky have been shot,’” said Tiefer.

News reports led loved ones to the crime scene several miles away, on West Borden Road near North Las Posas Road, next to a park and elementary school.

RELATED: One dead, one injured following shooting near San Marcos elementary school

Found on the ground was 19-year-old Jesus Garcia, shot in the chest. He would die at the hospital.

Deputies say Nick was discovered in the passenger seat of a nearby car, shot in the neck. He was airlifted to a hospital.

The next day, doctors told the family, Nick was brain dead.

“We fell to our ground, in tears and prayer, praying on that dirty floor,” said Tiefer.

Tiefer says his son passed away Thursday.

“The world has lost an incredible man. It is a much sadder place because of it,” said Tiefer.

Tiefer calls his son, loyal, smart, and driven young man who loved football. Nick starred as a linebacker at San Marcos High, and was hoping to transfer from Palomar College to a major university, and eventually play in the NFL. Tiefer once asked his son, why he was going to make it to the NFL.

“Nicky looked at me straight in the eye, and said, ‘Because my will is stronger than everybody's else,’” said Tiefer.

Those NFL dreams, along with a young life, have been cut short by a gunshot.

At the scene, a memorial continues to grow, full of candles and flowers. As a family grieves, they search for answers.

"It makes no sense. Nicky didn't deserve this. We don't have any answers,” said Tiefer.

Tiefer is now making an appeal to the public for information.

“I beg of you to come forward … to have justice served. These people should not be walking the streets. They need to be dealt with. I don’t want anyone else to go through this,” said Tiefer.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Tiefer says his family had never met his son's friend, the other victim in the shooting. The family says they did decide to donate Nick's organs.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral expenses, and possibly, a football scholarship in Nick's name.

Comments / 12

* Waterlec
3d ago

A coward that would shoot someone WILL NEVER come forward ~ It's HOW they're made. Not an OUNCE of goodness or decency in them. Post a REWARD💲💲💲and hopefully the PERP has a big mouth and slips up and he gets FOUND OUT, and somebody gets 💲💲💲 PAID a nice sum.

Reply
6
J Bug
3d ago

😥 may Nick RIP 🙏 🕊 & hopefully his attacker gets apprehended. 🙏 for Nick's family & all who loved him💔

Reply
5
 

SAN MARCOS, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
