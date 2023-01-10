Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno
Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.
ComicBook
Naruto Marks the New Year By Letting Sasuke Fight a Literal Dinosaur: Watch
It looks like it finally happened, Naruto fans. Over the decades, the shonen franchise has done some wild things, and we can name some of Naruto's most outlandish events. From its Drunken Fist Style to Robot Naruto, the IP has gone out on a limb before, and Boruto just joined the club. After all, the anime's take on Sasuke's Story has begun, and it just let the Uchiha heir fight a literal dinosaur.
ComicBook
Netflix Users "Enraged" by "F—ing Crazy" New True Crime Doc
Yesterday saw Netflix release the first of what is probably several true crime documentaries that they'll premiere this year, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. The new film documents the quick viral rise of the mysterious figure "Kai" whose wild presence on a local news channel spread like wildfire online and made him an overnight celebrity after he saved a woman. As one might expect, the film digs deep into the circumstances of people who pushed for Kai to make further appearances on television but also his tragic past, unstable condition, and eventual legal troubles that came about later. Netflix subscribers have been quick to watch the movie, it's #2 on the Daily Top 10, but not everyone likes what they see.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
ComicBook
Pokemon's New Season Will Reunite Ash With the Squirtle Squad
The new year is here, and that means Ash Ketchum is about to do something we've never seen. After all, Pokemon promised fans the trainer's journey would come to an end in 2023, and its new anime is seeing the trainer out. With decades of screentime at his side, Ash has a lot to do as he makes his final bow to fans. And now, a new update has confirmed one of his tasks will be to reunite with the infamous Squirtle Squad.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Swimsuit on Christmas: ‘I’m a Barbie Girl, in a Santa World’
Pretty in pink! Sarah Michelle Gellar channeled her inner Barbie on Christmas. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to show off a hot pink swimsuit with "Barbie" written across the chest. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world," Gellar captioned the social media post, adding the […]
Women's Health
At 48, Penélope Cruz Has Killer Legs In A Tiny Minidress In New Photos From Paris
Penélope Cruz donned a teeny tiny minidress this week for a movie event in Paris, and she totally rocked the red carpet. The actress, 48, showed off her epically strong legs in new photos from the event. Penelope doesn't share much about her specific workout routines, but she is...
Taylor Swift Nails The 'Dark Academia' Trend In A Plaid Mini Skirt And Chic Red Oxfords
Taylor Swift just rocked a chic, stylish and cozy-looking ensemble that seems to be inspired by TikTok’s ‘dark academia’ trend, and fans can’t get enough!. The Grammy winner, 33, showed off her long, toned legs and affinity for seasonal style in a new photoshoot for Variety, donning a pleated, plaid mini skirt, an oversized wool and cashmere blue sweater over it, and crimson low-cut oxfords. The Midnights singer-songwriter discussed her hit short film, All Too Well and music videos she directed with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, while also talking about future filmmaking plans.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
ETOnline.com
Jenna Ortega Admits She Has Regrets Over Her Viral 'Wednesday' Dance (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega officially made her Golden Globes debut! The Wednesday star wowed on the red carpet Tuesday in a flowing nude Gucci gown with cutouts as she arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony. The 20-year-old actress topped off her goddess-inspired look with a dark red bob flipped out at the ends, and matching diamond necklaces and rings.
Harper's Bazaar
Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Adds to Mirko Cosplay Trend With Endeavor
Two of the biggest professional heroes that have hit the ground floor running in My Hero Academia's sixth season have been Endeavor, the number one hero, and Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero. With 2023 being marked as the "Year of The Rabbit" according to the Chinese Zodiac, Mirko has received plenty of attention following her MVP status in the fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has swapped the outfits of the two adult heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023
Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
ComicBook
Don Cheadle Reveals Why He Almost Walked Out of Filming Funny or Die's Captain Planet Parody
Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.
