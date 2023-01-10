Yesterday saw Netflix release the first of what is probably several true crime documentaries that they'll premiere this year, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. The new film documents the quick viral rise of the mysterious figure "Kai" whose wild presence on a local news channel spread like wildfire online and made him an overnight celebrity after he saved a woman. As one might expect, the film digs deep into the circumstances of people who pushed for Kai to make further appearances on television but also his tragic past, unstable condition, and eventual legal troubles that came about later. Netflix subscribers have been quick to watch the movie, it's #2 on the Daily Top 10, but not everyone likes what they see.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO