Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Exhibits Professor Aaron Winey’s ‘FREE!’
WINONA LAKE — Grace College is displaying the art exhibition of Aaron Winey, assistant professor of visual communication design and program director of media art. The display, titled “FREE!” features a progressive series of clay tablets created through experimentation in flat clay forms and ceramic glaze combinations. The exhibit will run from Wednesday, Jan. 11 to Feb. 3 at the Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake, according to a news release from Grace College.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local Students, Parents Invited To Attend Free Scholarship Info Sessions
The Kosciusko County Community Foundation is offering three free informational sessions this winter. The sessions are geared toward students who are planning to enroll in post-secondary education during the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release from the Community Foundation. “At each session, I’ll give an overview of our...
Times-Union Newspaper
WCHS Band Booster Hosts ‘Dan’s Fish Fry’
On Saturday, the Warsaw Band Boosters will host a “Dan’s Fish Fry '' fish and chicken fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria before the boys and girls varsity basketball games. Prices for adults are $12 presale or $13 at the door;...
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
Times-Union Newspaper
All-English Performances At Manchester Aims To Make Opera Accessible
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University offers Opera Workshop performances at 2 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Wine Recital Hall on the North Manchester campus. "Everything is sung in English, and we will include supertitles during the performance to make the lyrics even easier to understand," said Debra Lynn, professor of music and director of choral organizations and voice study at Manchester. She works to make opera accessible to modern audiences.
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Members Organize MLK Event For Monday
With the annual Committee to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon cancelled, a group of community members have decided to organize their own celebration of the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement icon. Local attorney Travis McConnell said he and Sara Strahan, along with others, will be holding the evening...
Times-Union Newspaper
Elliott Remembered As A ‘Community Leader’
John Elliott, 78, who was known in Warsaw and Kosciusko County for his many community involvements before moving out of state to be closer to family in 2019, died Sunday. “He was a community leader. There’s no question about that. Any organization he was involved in, he put his whole self into,” said Jean Northenor, former Kosciusko County Republican Party chair.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
Times-Union Newspaper
Philip R. Wilt Jr.
NORTH MANCHESTER – Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Philip was born in Windber, Pa., on March 10, 1955, to Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara Custer Wilt Frame. He married Jan Niswander July 30, 1977, in Scalp Level Church of the Brethren.
Times-Union Newspaper
Deadline For Optimist Essay Contest Is Feb. 3
It's that time of the year again - Optimist Essay Contest. The local deadline is noon Feb. 3. For instructions, visit the link at www.optimist.org/documents/2023/programs/22-23_essay_application.pdf. Any application for the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club will be returned to Shari Benyousky at juxtapaused@gmail.com and she will respond to verify that she received...
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Times-Union Newspaper
Township Trustees Sponsor Blood Drive
ATWOOD - The Kosciusko County township trustees are sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive at the Atwood Community Building on Jan. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. The township trustees sponsoring the blood drive view this as a gift of blood back to the community for those in need, according to a provided news release. You may sign up online or contact Group Leader Julia Goon to reserve a time slot for your blood donation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
Jan. 19 is the date for the free community dinner in Pierceton. The committee is so pleased with the amount of people we serve, that we are going to continue doing a drive-through dinner. It starts at 5 p.m. in the Catholic Church parking lot in Pierceton. Goulash, garlic bread,...
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Dine: The Best Breakfast Spots in Fort Wayne – 2023
Get ready to rise and shine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the breakfast scene is sizzling hot!. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, these top breakfast spots will have your taste buds dancing and your stomach grumbling for more. Here are our picks for the best breakfast in Fort Wayne!
Times-Union Newspaper
Rodney Kurt Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, of Warsaw, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 67. He was born on Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine Kurtz Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music, where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
max983.net
Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award
A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
Times-Union Newspaper
Janice Fay Blosser
Janice Fay Blosser, age 74, of Irish Lake, Warsaw, passed away in Fort Wayne's Stillwater Hospice Home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 5, 1948, Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. Yates Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many roles, mostly in managerial roles.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCS Team Invited To Hockey Game
Chicago’s Saint Ignatius College Prep's hockey team will have its first hockey game this weekend since a semi-trailer-tractor hit its bus and injured 20 people from the team in Warsaw. Warsaw Community Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said there was an email from St. Ignatius and they want WCS’...
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
hometownnewsnow.com
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
Comments / 0