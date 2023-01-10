Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2000 block of North Old US 31, Rochester. Report of a male subject with a gun in a residence driveway. Goshen. Officers with the Goshen Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:26 p.m....
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
Former LaPorte County official arrested again for breaking into home
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former official in LaPorte County is facing legal trouble once more after police say he broke into a home in rural LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is charged with residential entry and malicious mischief. Deputies were called around 11:30...
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in shooting on Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 9:15 p.m. to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue bon reports of gunfire sounds. While officers were searching the area, they learned that a patient had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Warsaw Man Arrested On OWI, Intimidation, Drug Charges
A Warsaw man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving the wrong way drunk and threatening a police officer. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, of 3762 W. Old 30, apt. 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mishawaka Police looking to identify two people in battery investigation on Heritage Square Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in relation to a battery investigation that happened during a theft. The battery took place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a retail store in the 7300 block of Heritage Square Drive. If...
Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill in deadly stabbing
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder for his role in the stabbing death of a 73-year-old Elkhart County man. Samuel Byfield is accused of stabbing Wayne Bontrager back on Feb. 14, 2022. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Byfield was test-driving a vehicle that Bontrager was selling in the area of County Road 26, east of County Road 22, when the two got into an altercation. That’s when Byfield reportedly pulled Bontrager from the vehicle and attacked him with a knife.
Elkhart police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The pedestrian killed in a crash in the 2700 block of Johnson Street on Wednesday has been identified. Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Cary Slack of Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No other...
Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
Robert & Esther Pfleiderer Scholarships
The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
Fatal crash being investigated by Elkhart Police Department
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, which occurred earlier this evening in the 2700 block of Johnson St/Merrill St, Elkhart, In. area. At approximately 6:47 p.m. on January 11, 2023, 911 received a call about a crash involving a...
Warsaw Woman Killed In Saturday Crash; Man Injured
A Warsaw woman was killed and another person was injured Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision. The crash occurred on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road at about 5:23 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene,...
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
Man arrested for possessing drugs, guns after traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested for several felony charges after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road early Monday morning. Troopers stopped a silver 2000 Chevrolet just before 3:20 a.m. near the 91-mile marker, which is approximately one mile west of the Elkhart exit, for a moving violation.
