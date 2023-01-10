ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Migrants can now use mobile app to request entry at U.S. border

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border can now use a mobile app to schedule a time to approach a land port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Thursday, a move intended to reduce unauthorized crossings but which has sparked concerns over privacy and access.
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Cubans size up new hurdles, avenues for migration after U.S. policy shift

HAVANA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Cubans frantic to escape economic crisis at home weighed up options this week on how to move to the United States after the Biden administration rolled out a new set of rules at the U.S.-Mexico border that dramatically change the landscape for the island´s would-be migrants.
CBS Miami

Migrants who entered by sea face deportation

MIAMI - Another group of 22 migrants was released on Monday, some were taken to a train station in Fort Lauderdale.  "They (U.S. Border Patrol) just gave us our papers, a phone and told us to call our families from here," said Didier Sanchez, a Cuban migrant who was excited to be met my relatives in Broward, others were showing the documents they received.  "They are getting an order of expedited removal, it's a deportation order," immigration attorney Willie Allen told CBS4, "It's concerning what they're getting without a hearing in front of an immigration judge."On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Swindon charity supporting refugees and asylum seekers moves

A charity has seen its number of service users treble in two years, prompting a move to a bigger facility. The Harbour Project in Swindon supports asylum seekers and refugees in rebuilding their lives. CEO Claire Garrett said 1,500 people were seeking refuge in Swindon, some of whom the project...
POLITICO

Normalizing stutters, Biden's and his own

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. It took months for his campaign to agree to the interview. But after JOE BIDEN struggled...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Connecticut Public

Chris Murphy seeks immigration reform after southern border visit

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is hoping for another rare bipartisan breakthrough on an issue that has long eluded Congress: reforming the U.S. immigration system. Murphy was part of a bipartisan group of senators who traveled to parts of the border shared by the U.S. and Mexico on Monday and Tuesday — first to El Paso, Texas, and then to Yuma, Arizona. The trip was a day after President Joe Biden’s first trip to the southern border since taking office.
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
CBS Denver

City of Denver to limit migrants' stay at emergency shelters

The City of Denver is limiting how long migrants can stay at emergency shelters. That limit is 14 days. The city said that is enough time for the migrants to rest and get connected to resources to help them move forward. Another 73 migrants arrived in Denver overnight, that is in addition to the more than 4,000 migrants that have arrived since early December. Those who choose to stay may face some uncertainties like finding work and shelter. A truck passes by on one Denver metro area street as migrants pin their hopes that with it comes to the possibility of work. But once...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy