Migrants can now use mobile app to request entry at U.S. border
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border can now use a mobile app to schedule a time to approach a land port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Thursday, a move intended to reduce unauthorized crossings but which has sparked concerns over privacy and access.
Cubans size up new hurdles, avenues for migration after U.S. policy shift
HAVANA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Cubans frantic to escape economic crisis at home weighed up options this week on how to move to the United States after the Biden administration rolled out a new set of rules at the U.S.-Mexico border that dramatically change the landscape for the island´s would-be migrants.
Immigration policy proposals encouraging as staffing solution, senior living provider groups say
As senior living and other long-term care providers continue to face severe workforce shortages, advocacy groups report being encouraged by recent steps taken by the Biden administration to address immigration. The White House unveiled a new immigration policy Jan. 5 that it said will increase security at the Southwest border...
Cubans weigh options on migration to U.S. after new Biden border rules
HAVANA — Cubans frantic to escape economic crisis at home weighed up options this week on how to move to the United States after the Biden administration rolled out a new set of rules at the U.S.-Mexico border that dramatically change the landscape for the island´s would-be migrants.
Haitians rush to secure passports in hopes of finding a legal path to U.S.
Haitians in Port-au-Prince rush to get a passport, hoping they will be chosen to live legally in the U.S. under President Biden's immigration plan.
Migrants who entered by sea face deportation
MIAMI - Another group of 22 migrants was released on Monday, some were taken to a train station in Fort Lauderdale. "They (U.S. Border Patrol) just gave us our papers, a phone and told us to call our families from here," said Didier Sanchez, a Cuban migrant who was excited to be met my relatives in Broward, others were showing the documents they received. "They are getting an order of expedited removal, it's a deportation order," immigration attorney Willie Allen told CBS4, "It's concerning what they're getting without a hearing in front of an immigration judge."On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis...
Swindon charity supporting refugees and asylum seekers moves
A charity has seen its number of service users treble in two years, prompting a move to a bigger facility. The Harbour Project in Swindon supports asylum seekers and refugees in rebuilding their lives. CEO Claire Garrett said 1,500 people were seeking refuge in Swindon, some of whom the project...
Senators: No timetable for immigration reform
A bipartisan group of senators heard El Paso residents’ views on migration a day after President Biden toured a stretch of border that has seen record migrant flows in the past three months.
Haitians can now get parole to enter the United States. Here is how the program will work
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services released details on Friday about the new parole program for Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans that was announced Thursday by President Joe Biden.
Biden has a chance to push back against Mexico’s anti-democratic turn. Will he take it?
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. When President Joe Biden...
Normalizing stutters, Biden's and his own
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. It took months for his campaign to agree to the interview. But after JOE BIDEN struggled...
Border pressures migrate north as Venezuelans head to Denver
DENVER (AP) — Javier Guillen just wanted to get to the United States as he endured a three-month trek from Venezuela, hiking through Central American jungles and spending four days clinging to the roof of a Mexican train known as “the beast” to avoid police and kidnappers.
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
Chris Murphy seeks immigration reform after southern border visit
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is hoping for another rare bipartisan breakthrough on an issue that has long eluded Congress: reforming the U.S. immigration system. Murphy was part of a bipartisan group of senators who traveled to parts of the border shared by the U.S. and Mexico on Monday and Tuesday — first to El Paso, Texas, and then to Yuma, Arizona. The trip was a day after President Joe Biden’s first trip to the southern border since taking office.
Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy
WASHINGTON — The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals. Only there was a twist to the usual Washington partisanship. This time,...
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This State
Mayor Adams and migrants arriving in New York CityPhoto byTwitter. New York Mayor Eric Adams received bad news that he was not expecting from this state. Adams said the state of Colorado was sending migrants to his city which is already overwhelmed by the number of new visitors.
City of Denver to limit migrants' stay at emergency shelters
The City of Denver is limiting how long migrants can stay at emergency shelters. That limit is 14 days. The city said that is enough time for the migrants to rest and get connected to resources to help them move forward. Another 73 migrants arrived in Denver overnight, that is in addition to the more than 4,000 migrants that have arrived since early December. Those who choose to stay may face some uncertainties like finding work and shelter. A truck passes by on one Denver metro area street as migrants pin their hopes that with it comes to the possibility of work. But once...
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
