The City of Denver is limiting how long migrants can stay at emergency shelters. That limit is 14 days. The city said that is enough time for the migrants to rest and get connected to resources to help them move forward. Another 73 migrants arrived in Denver overnight, that is in addition to the more than 4,000 migrants that have arrived since early December. Those who choose to stay may face some uncertainties like finding work and shelter. A truck passes by on one Denver metro area street as migrants pin their hopes that with it comes to the possibility of work. But once...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO