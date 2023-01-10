ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, SR 25, north of CR 400N, Rochester. Driver: Spencer H. Markley, 23, Rochester. Markley struck a deer with his vehicle. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 4:09 p.m....
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2000 block of North Old US 31, Rochester. Report of a male subject with a gun in a residence driveway. Goshen. Officers with the Goshen Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:26 p.m....
FULTON COUNTY, IN
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
ELKHART, IN
Driver of semi that hit school bus in Warsaw appears in court

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is accused driving a semi-truck while intoxicated, running a red light, and crashing into a school bus filled with youth hockey players in Warsaw appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference. Victor Santos, 58, of New York has been charged...
WARSAW, IN
19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in shooting on Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 9:15 p.m. to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue bon reports of gunfire sounds. While officers were searching the area, they learned that a patient had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
ELKHART, IN
Rodney Kurt Bollman

Rodney Kurt Bollman, of Warsaw, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 67. He was born on Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine Kurtz Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music, where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
WARSAW, IN
Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
ELKHART, IN
Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
SOUTH BEND, IN
Illinois Road lane restrictions begin Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lane restrictions on Illinois Road will begin Friday. The section affected is between Hillegas Road and Thomas Road. Work will be done on gas lines, and is expected to be finished Monday, weather permitting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief

Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
WARSAW, IN
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat

Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
MENTONE, IN
Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash

A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN
Philip R. Wilt Jr.

NORTH MANCHESTER – Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Philip was born in Windber, Pa., on March 10, 1955, to Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara Custer Wilt Frame. He married Jan Niswander July 30, 1977, in Scalp Level Church of the Brethren.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN

