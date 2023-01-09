Illinois quick hits: Madigan trial to begin April 2024; Soldier Field renovation plans released

During the campaign last year, I drove all across the state, and I couldn’t help but notice some signs in people’s yards that said, “FIRE PRITZKER.” I was concerned about this until my kids pointed out that when people in their generation think something is really cool they say, “That’s FIRE!” So, I want to take this moment to thank everyone who put up those very encouraging signs!

