Illinois quick hits: Madigan trial to begin April 2024; Soldier Field renovation plans released

Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’
(The Center Square) – With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Legislation restricting Illinois counties' decisions on wind farms ready for governor
(The Center Square) – A bill that limits Illinois counties’ power to regulate wind and solar farms is headed to the governor’s desk after the previous General Assembly approved the measure. Sponsors of House Bill 4412 in the 102nd General Assembly that ended Tuesday say it is...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Some Illinois sheriffs won’t enforce Pritzker’s gun ban, registry
(The Center Square) – A growing number of county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. It is now illegal to buy or sell more than 170 semi-automatic firearms. Those who owned such guns before the ban went into effect Tuesday when the governor signed the measure must register them with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. There’s also a ban on long gun magazines of more than 10 and handgun magazines of more than 15.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Members of the 103rd General Assembly take the oath of office
(The Center Square) – The 103rd Illinois General Assembly is officially underway for a new two-year term after members of the House of Representatives and the Senate were sworn in during separate ceremonies Wednesday in Springfield. Democrats hold the majority of seats by a 78 to 40 margin in...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Report: 49 more children die in Illinois DCFS care last year than year before
(The Center Square) – A new report by an inspector general for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services shows 171 children died while in contact with the department last year, 40% more than the year before. Lawmakers are now demanding action. The 248-page report released by the...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Prosecutors: Madigan told McClain that benefactors of alleged scheme 'made out like bandits'
(The Center Square) – Prosecutors in a case involving Michael Madigan say they have wires of the former Illinois House speaker acknowledging operatives “made out like bandits” in a scheme involving utility ComEd. In 2020, federal prosecutors and Exelon subsidiary ComEd reached a deferred prosecution agreement. As...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471
Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker Embarks on Second Term with Renewed Optimism and Hope for Illinois
During the campaign last year, I drove all across the state, and I couldn’t help but notice some signs in people’s yards that said, “FIRE PRITZKER.” I was concerned about this until my kids pointed out that when people in their generation think something is really cool they say, “That’s FIRE!” So, I want to take this moment to thank everyone who put up those very encouraging signs!
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gun stores ‘can continue to sell’ to police, out of state customers, not regular Illinoisans
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, talks about the gun ban's impact on gun sales. Separately, Dan Eldridge of Maxon Shooter's Sports talks about gun sales.
Comments / 0