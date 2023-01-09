ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois quick hits: Madigan trial to begin April 2024; Soldier Field renovation plans released

By The Center Square
collinsvilledailynews.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Some Illinois sheriffs won’t enforce Pritzker’s gun ban, registry

(The Center Square) – A growing number of county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. It is now illegal to buy or sell more than 170 semi-automatic firearms. Those who owned such guns before the ban went into effect Tuesday when the governor signed the measure must register them with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. There’s also a ban on long gun magazines of more than 10 and handgun magazines of more than 15.
Members of the 103rd General Assembly take the oath of office

(The Center Square) – The 103rd Illinois General Assembly is officially underway for a new two-year term after members of the House of Representatives and the Senate were sworn in during separate ceremonies Wednesday in Springfield. Democrats hold the majority of seats by a 78 to 40 margin in...
Prosecutors: Madigan told McClain that benefactors of alleged scheme 'made out like bandits'

(The Center Square) – Prosecutors in a case involving Michael Madigan say they have wires of the former Illinois House speaker acknowledging operatives “made out like bandits” in a scheme involving utility ComEd. In 2020, federal prosecutors and Exelon subsidiary ComEd reached a deferred prosecution agreement. As...
Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471

Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
Gov. Pritzker Embarks on Second Term with Renewed Optimism and Hope for Illinois

During the campaign last year, I drove all across the state, and I couldn’t help but notice some signs in people’s yards that said, “FIRE PRITZKER.” I was concerned about this until my kids pointed out that when people in their generation think something is really cool they say, “That’s FIRE!” So, I want to take this moment to thank everyone who put up those very encouraging signs!
