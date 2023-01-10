John Warren Elliott, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1944, and was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Elliott; and his mother, Mildred K. Elliott. He moved to Sylvania, Ohio, and attended Sylvania High School, where he played the alto horn in the marching band. He then attended Ohio State University as a recipient of the Charles “Chick” Evans Scholars program, where he played the alto horn for five years as a member of TBDBITL (The Best Damn Band in the Land). After graduating from college, John moved to Winona Lake, where he actively served at the Winona Lake Bible Conferences. During these years, he met and married his beloved wife, Elaine Katherine Leinonen, who survives him.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO