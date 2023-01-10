Read full article on original website
Philip R. Wilt Jr.
NORTH MANCHESTER – Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Philip was born in Windber, Pa., on March 10, 1955, to Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara Custer Wilt Frame. He married Jan Niswander July 30, 1977, in Scalp Level Church of the Brethren.
Janice Fay Blosser
Janice Fay Blosser, age 74, of Irish Lake, Warsaw, passed away in Fort Wayne's Stillwater Hospice Home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 5, 1948, Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. Yates Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many roles, mostly in managerial roles.
Robert Calvin Haywood
Robert “Bob” Calvin Haywood, 65, died Jan. 9, 2023. Bob was in Warsaw on Nov. 6, 1957, to Calvin and Bertha Richardson Haywood. Bob married Brenda Burkhart in winter 1978. A celebration of Bob’s life will be at First Freewill Baptist Church of Kosciusko County Saturday, Jan. 14 with visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastors Terry Bradford and Hedgel Lee Perry officiating. Burial will be private.
Larry Troutman
Larry Troutman, 73, Columbia City, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Robert Simon
Robert Simon, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Donald ‘Don’ Palm
Donald "Don" Palm, 88, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Rodney Kurt Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, of Warsaw, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 67. He was born on Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine Kurtz Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music, where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
Alice Karesh
SYRACUSE – Alice Karesh, 79, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Syracuse. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Stephen Hesley
SYRACUSE – Stephen Hesley, 73, Syracuse, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Syracuse. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
John Pippenger Jr.
NAPPANEE – John Pippenger Jr., age 86, of Milford, died at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born on May 19, 1936, in Nappanee, to John O. and Eva Johnston Pippenger. John Jr. lived his entire life in the Nappanee and Milford area. On Jan. 15, 1955, he married Joan Loucks in Nappanee and they lived for the last 50+ years in their family home in Milford.
Public Occurrences 1.13.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday - Cory Alan Reid Conley, 30, of 728 E. Clark St., #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:37 a.m. Wednesday - Katryna Marie Williams, 38, South Bend,...
David S. Kruger
AKRON – LCDR-R David S. Kruger, 90, Akron, died at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne. David was born on Sept. 28, 1932, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to James P. and Marion S. Michaelson Kruger. He graduated from DeVeaux Military Academy in 1950....
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
John Warren Elliott
John Warren Elliott, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1944, and was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Elliott; and his mother, Mildred K. Elliott. He moved to Sylvania, Ohio, and attended Sylvania High School, where he played the alto horn in the marching band. He then attended Ohio State University as a recipient of the Charles “Chick” Evans Scholars program, where he played the alto horn for five years as a member of TBDBITL (The Best Damn Band in the Land). After graduating from college, John moved to Winona Lake, where he actively served at the Winona Lake Bible Conferences. During these years, he met and married his beloved wife, Elaine Katherine Leinonen, who survives him.
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
Elliott Remembered As A ‘Community Leader’
John Elliott, 78, who was known in Warsaw and Kosciusko County for his many community involvements before moving out of state to be closer to family in 2019, died Sunday. “He was a community leader. There’s no question about that. Any organization he was involved in, he put his whole self into,” said Jean Northenor, former Kosciusko County Republican Party chair.
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
Jan. 19 is the date for the free community dinner in Pierceton. The committee is so pleased with the amount of people we serve, that we are going to continue doing a drive-through dinner. It starts at 5 p.m. in the Catholic Church parking lot in Pierceton. Goulash, garlic bread,...
Meeting Saturday On Claypool’s 150th
CLAYPOOL - There will be a meeting at the Claypool Lions building on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Events will be planned for Claypool's 150th birthday party to be held June 16 and 17. Anyone unable to attend this meeting is invited to join the planning group on the...
Grace Exhibits Professor Aaron Winey’s ‘FREE!’
WINONA LAKE — Grace College is displaying the art exhibition of Aaron Winey, assistant professor of visual communication design and program director of media art. The display, titled “FREE!” features a progressive series of clay tablets created through experimentation in flat clay forms and ceramic glaze combinations. The exhibit will run from Wednesday, Jan. 11 to Feb. 3 at the Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake, according to a news release from Grace College.
