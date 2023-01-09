Read full article on original website
kilj.com
$4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City and Washington
DES MOINES – Governor Reynolds announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. “I’ve been steadfast...
Melva J. Soppe
Melva J. Soppe, 92, formerly of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 5:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa. Born on September 6, 1930, in West Point, Iowa, the daughter of George and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Umthum) Groene. On June 19, 1960, she married Melvin E. Soppe at Saint Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1999.
Lynn Perron
Lynn Anne Perron, 64, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Lynn was born June 12, 1958, in Burlington, the daughter of John and Carole (Heston) Swisher. Lynn graduated from Burlington High School in 1976. On June 9, 1979, Lynn was united in marriage to Byron Perron at Messiah Lutheran Church in Burlington. Lynn was a hard-working woman, she worked at the Burlington Moose, Mercy Hospital, was a dental assistant for Steve and Mary Wettach Dental and Merimac Construction. Lynn was the office manager and glue that held Sound Advice together for 22 years. She thoroughly enjoyed retirement for the past three years.
Southeast Iowa Farm Show Returns to Fairfield Arts & Convention Cente
FAIRFIELD — The Kenny Norton Southeast Iowa Farm Show returns to Fairfield Arts &. Convention Center Saturday, March 4th from 9 am to 3 pm. Admission to the Farm Show is free. and open to the public. Now in its eighth year, the show has become one of Iowa’s...
Sports, January 13th
The WACO boys’ team handled business last night against Hillcrest Academy 65-46. The Warriors stormed out to a 23-5 run to start the game. WACO will travel to play Wapello tonight with the girls playing at 6 pm followed by the boys. The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves will be traveling...
Warning Regarding UnAuthorized T-Shirt Advertising
Mount Pleasant Community School District Superintendent, John Henriksen, announced today(Thursday) that several business owners contacted him about an email they received from All American Publishing regarding the purchase of advertising for Mount Pleasant Community High School FFA t-shirts. He also stated that the email mentions FFA advisor, Brady Martin, implying the advisor has endorsed this project. Henriksen expressed that this project is not authorized by MPCSD and is no approved by the District Board of Directors.
MP School District Financial Report
The Mount Pleasant School Board will be expected to approve the FY22 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report at the February board meeting. Monday night at the January meeting Director of Finance Ed Chabal went over the highlights of the report. The unassigned fund balances all increased except for the activity fund. That balance saw an $8,588 drop. The general fund went up $975,971 due to the infusion of covid funds from the federal government putting the fund at $4,139,328. The food service fund also saw an increase of $263,418 due in large part to federal funds used to make lunch free for all students, again because of covid. Total district revenues were $29,943,876, an increase of $1,665,967. Total expenditures were $29,752,173, increasing by $3,203,791 from FY21.
Iowa Wesleyan Men’s Basketball: Tigers Claw Their Way into the Top 25
Iowa Wesleyan- It took a 15-game winning streak, but the men’s basketball team has finally cracked the NAIA Top 25 at the #25 spot. One of the marquee wins for the Tigers this season came against William Penn University in a fierce home matchup that ended 85-81. Hakeem Odunsi and Carver Locke led the Tigers in points that game with 16 apiece. The Statesmen were ranked 13th at the time and since that game they fell down the rankings to 17th but have since regained their 13th ranking in the latest poll.
