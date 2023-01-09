ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, IA

Melva J. Soppe

Melva J. Soppe, 92, formerly of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 5:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa. Born on September 6, 1930, in West Point, Iowa, the daughter of George and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Umthum) Groene. On June 19, 1960, she married Melvin E. Soppe at Saint Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1999.
WEST POINT, IA
Lynn Perron

Lynn Anne Perron, 64, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Lynn was born June 12, 1958, in Burlington, the daughter of John and Carole (Heston) Swisher. Lynn graduated from Burlington High School in 1976. On June 9, 1979, Lynn was united in marriage to Byron Perron at Messiah Lutheran Church in Burlington. Lynn was a hard-working woman, she worked at the Burlington Moose, Mercy Hospital, was a dental assistant for Steve and Mary Wettach Dental and Merimac Construction. Lynn was the office manager and glue that held Sound Advice together for 22 years. She thoroughly enjoyed retirement for the past three years.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Sports, January 13th

The WACO boys’ team handled business last night against Hillcrest Academy 65-46. The Warriors stormed out to a 23-5 run to start the game. WACO will travel to play Wapello tonight with the girls playing at 6 pm followed by the boys. The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves will be traveling...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Warning Regarding UnAuthorized T-Shirt Advertising

Mount Pleasant Community School District Superintendent, John Henriksen, announced today(Thursday) that several business owners contacted him about an email they received from All American Publishing regarding the purchase of advertising for Mount Pleasant Community High School FFA t-shirts. He also stated that the email mentions FFA advisor, Brady Martin, implying the advisor has endorsed this project. Henriksen expressed that this project is not authorized by MPCSD and is no approved by the District Board of Directors.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
MP School District Financial Report

The Mount Pleasant School Board will be expected to approve the FY22 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report at the February board meeting. Monday night at the January meeting Director of Finance Ed Chabal went over the highlights of the report. The unassigned fund balances all increased except for the activity fund. That balance saw an $8,588 drop. The general fund went up $975,971 due to the infusion of covid funds from the federal government putting the fund at $4,139,328. The food service fund also saw an increase of $263,418 due in large part to federal funds used to make lunch free for all students, again because of covid. Total district revenues were $29,943,876, an increase of $1,665,967. Total expenditures were $29,752,173, increasing by $3,203,791 from FY21.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Iowa Wesleyan Men’s Basketball: Tigers Claw Their Way into the Top 25

Iowa Wesleyan- It took a 15-game winning streak, but the men’s basketball team has finally cracked the NAIA Top 25 at the #25 spot. One of the marquee wins for the Tigers this season came against William Penn University in a fierce home matchup that ended 85-81. Hakeem Odunsi and Carver Locke led the Tigers in points that game with 16 apiece. The Statesmen were ranked 13th at the time and since that game they fell down the rankings to 17th but have since regained their 13th ranking in the latest poll.
IOWA CITY, IA

