Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Exhibits Professor Aaron Winey’s ‘FREE!’
WINONA LAKE — Grace College is displaying the art exhibition of Aaron Winey, assistant professor of visual communication design and program director of media art. The display, titled “FREE!” features a progressive series of clay tablets created through experimentation in flat clay forms and ceramic glaze combinations. The exhibit will run from Wednesday, Jan. 11 to Feb. 3 at the Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake, according to a news release from Grace College.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local Students, Parents Invited To Attend Free Scholarship Info Sessions
The Kosciusko County Community Foundation is offering three free informational sessions this winter. The sessions are geared toward students who are planning to enroll in post-secondary education during the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release from the Community Foundation. “At each session, I’ll give an overview of our...
Times-Union Newspaper
Elliott Remembered As A ‘Community Leader’
John Elliott, 78, who was known in Warsaw and Kosciusko County for his many community involvements before moving out of state to be closer to family in 2019, died Sunday. “He was a community leader. There’s no question about that. Any organization he was involved in, he put his whole self into,” said Jean Northenor, former Kosciusko County Republican Party chair.
Times-Union Newspaper
Township Trustees Sponsor Blood Drive
ATWOOD - The Kosciusko County township trustees are sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive at the Atwood Community Building on Jan. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. The township trustees sponsoring the blood drive view this as a gift of blood back to the community for those in need, according to a provided news release. You may sign up online or contact Group Leader Julia Goon to reserve a time slot for your blood donation.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCHS Band Booster Hosts ‘Dan’s Fish Fry’
On Saturday, the Warsaw Band Boosters will host a “Dan’s Fish Fry '' fish and chicken fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria before the boys and girls varsity basketball games. Prices for adults are $12 presale or $13 at the door;...
Times-Union Newspaper
Philip R. Wilt Jr.
NORTH MANCHESTER – Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Philip was born in Windber, Pa., on March 10, 1955, to Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara Custer Wilt Frame. He married Jan Niswander July 30, 1977, in Scalp Level Church of the Brethren.
Times-Union Newspaper
John Warren Elliott
John Warren Elliott, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1944, and was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Elliott; and his mother, Mildred K. Elliott. He moved to Sylvania, Ohio, and attended Sylvania High School, where he played the alto horn in the marching band. He then attended Ohio State University as a recipient of the Charles “Chick” Evans Scholars program, where he played the alto horn for five years as a member of TBDBITL (The Best Damn Band in the Land). After graduating from college, John moved to Winona Lake, where he actively served at the Winona Lake Bible Conferences. During these years, he met and married his beloved wife, Elaine Katherine Leinonen, who survives him.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert Calvin Haywood
Robert “Bob” Calvin Haywood, 65, died Jan. 9, 2023. Bob was in Warsaw on Nov. 6, 1957, to Calvin and Bertha Richardson Haywood. Bob married Brenda Burkhart in winter 1978. A celebration of Bob’s life will be at First Freewill Baptist Church of Kosciusko County Saturday, Jan. 14 with visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastors Terry Bradford and Hedgel Lee Perry officiating. Burial will be private.
Times-Union Newspaper
Meeting Saturday On Claypool’s 150th
CLAYPOOL - There will be a meeting at the Claypool Lions building on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Events will be planned for Claypool's 150th birthday party to be held June 16 and 17. Anyone unable to attend this meeting is invited to join the planning group on the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Janice Fay Blosser
Janice Fay Blosser, age 74, of Irish Lake, Warsaw, passed away in Fort Wayne's Stillwater Hospice Home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 5, 1948, Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. Yates Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many roles, mostly in managerial roles.
Times-Union Newspaper
Rodney Kurt Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, of Warsaw, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 67. He was born on Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine Kurtz Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music, where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
Times-Union Newspaper
Deadline For Optimist Essay Contest Is Feb. 3
It's that time of the year again - Optimist Essay Contest. The local deadline is noon Feb. 3. For instructions, visit the link at www.optimist.org/documents/2023/programs/22-23_essay_application.pdf. Any application for the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club will be returned to Shari Benyousky at juxtapaused@gmail.com and she will respond to verify that she received...
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert ‘Bob’ Allen Simon
SYRACUSE – Robert “Bob” Allen Simon died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob was born in North Webster on Oct. 24, 1940, to H. Max Simon and Elnora B. Gilbert Simon. He served in the United States Airforce; he was stationed several places, most notably in San Antonio, Texas, and Libya.
Times-Union Newspaper
Donald ‘Don’ Palm
Donald "Don" Palm, 88, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
All-English Performances At Manchester Aims To Make Opera Accessible
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University offers Opera Workshop performances at 2 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Wine Recital Hall on the North Manchester campus. "Everything is sung in English, and we will include supertitles during the performance to make the lyrics even easier to understand," said Debra Lynn, professor of music and director of choral organizations and voice study at Manchester. She works to make opera accessible to modern audiences.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
WANE-TV
‘Fields of Grace’ sports complex planned for New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages; however, the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The facilities would...
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
Jan. 19 is the date for the free community dinner in Pierceton. The committee is so pleased with the amount of people we serve, that we are going to continue doing a drive-through dinner. It starts at 5 p.m. in the Catholic Church parking lot in Pierceton. Goulash, garlic bread,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
