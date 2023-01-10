ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Town Council tabled further discussion on a possible rate increase for residents' sewer bills during its Tuesday meeting. Amber Nielsen, with Baker Tilly, analyzed the town's sewer rates and revenues for 2022 and presented that data to the Council. Etna Green's revenue from its wastewater utility has substantially decreased since Winona Powder Coating installed their own sewer treatment system.

