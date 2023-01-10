Read full article on original website
All-English Performances At Manchester Aims To Make Opera Accessible
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University offers Opera Workshop performances at 2 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Wine Recital Hall on the North Manchester campus. "Everything is sung in English, and we will include supertitles during the performance to make the lyrics even easier to understand," said Debra Lynn, professor of music and director of choral organizations and voice study at Manchester. She works to make opera accessible to modern audiences.
Local Students, Parents Invited To Attend Free Scholarship Info Sessions
The Kosciusko County Community Foundation is offering three free informational sessions this winter. The sessions are geared toward students who are planning to enroll in post-secondary education during the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release from the Community Foundation. “At each session, I’ll give an overview of our...
Robert & Esther Pfleiderer Scholarships
The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.
Grace Exhibits Professor Aaron Winey’s ‘FREE!’
WINONA LAKE — Grace College is displaying the art exhibition of Aaron Winey, assistant professor of visual communication design and program director of media art. The display, titled “FREE!” features a progressive series of clay tablets created through experimentation in flat clay forms and ceramic glaze combinations. The exhibit will run from Wednesday, Jan. 11 to Feb. 3 at the Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake, according to a news release from Grace College.
Valley School Board Reorganizes For 2023
AKRON – Thursday, the Tippecanoe Valley School Board reorganized for 2023. Board members David Lash, Todd Hoffman and Tom Bauters were sworn in by deputy treasurer Melinda Kamp after being re-elected to the positions during the Nov. 8 election. After the swearing-in ceremony, officers were approved. Lash was approved...
WCHS Band Booster Hosts ‘Dan’s Fish Fry’
On Saturday, the Warsaw Band Boosters will host a “Dan’s Fish Fry '' fish and chicken fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria before the boys and girls varsity basketball games. Prices for adults are $12 presale or $13 at the door;...
WCS Team Invited To Hockey Game
Chicago’s Saint Ignatius College Prep's hockey team will have its first hockey game this weekend since a semi-trailer-tractor hit its bus and injured 20 people from the team in Warsaw. Warsaw Community Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said there was an email from St. Ignatius and they want WCS’...
Deadline For Optimist Essay Contest Is Feb. 3
It's that time of the year again - Optimist Essay Contest. The local deadline is noon Feb. 3. For instructions, visit the link at www.optimist.org/documents/2023/programs/22-23_essay_application.pdf. Any application for the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club will be returned to Shari Benyousky at juxtapaused@gmail.com and she will respond to verify that she received...
Community Members Organize MLK Event For Monday
With the annual Committee to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon cancelled, a group of community members have decided to organize their own celebration of the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement icon. Local attorney Travis McConnell said he and Sara Strahan, along with others, will be holding the evening...
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
Elliott Remembered As A ‘Community Leader’
John Elliott, 78, who was known in Warsaw and Kosciusko County for his many community involvements before moving out of state to be closer to family in 2019, died Sunday. “He was a community leader. There’s no question about that. Any organization he was involved in, he put his whole self into,” said Jean Northenor, former Kosciusko County Republican Party chair.
Rodney Kurt Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, of Warsaw, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 67. He was born on Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine Kurtz Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music, where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
John Warren Elliott
John Warren Elliott, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1944, and was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Elliott; and his mother, Mildred K. Elliott. He moved to Sylvania, Ohio, and attended Sylvania High School, where he played the alto horn in the marching band. He then attended Ohio State University as a recipient of the Charles “Chick” Evans Scholars program, where he played the alto horn for five years as a member of TBDBITL (The Best Damn Band in the Land). After graduating from college, John moved to Winona Lake, where he actively served at the Winona Lake Bible Conferences. During these years, he met and married his beloved wife, Elaine Katherine Leinonen, who survives him.
Burton, Penn Spoil Warsaw’s Return To Old Tiger Den
Though the Warsaw Tigers and Penn Kingsmen have met on numerous occasions in recent years, Tuesday night’s edition of the rivalry added a little extra juice to the matchup by being the first game played by Warsaw at Lakeview Middle School’s Old Tiger Den in nearly 33 years. When the game’s final buzzer sounded, it was former Warsaw coach Al Rhodes’ Kingsmen coming away with a 50-40 victory.
Meeting Saturday On Claypool’s 150th
CLAYPOOL - There will be a meeting at the Claypool Lions building on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Events will be planned for Claypool's 150th birthday party to be held June 16 and 17. Anyone unable to attend this meeting is invited to join the planning group on the...
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
Councilman Grose Announces Candidacy For Warsaw Mayor
Longtime District 1 Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose announced Tuesday evening that he will file to run for mayor. “Serving on the Common Council has been a rewarding experience and an absolute privilege,” said Grose in a provided news release. “If elected mayor of Warsaw, this knowledge will greatly assist my efforts to provide sound leadership for our city and the ability to successfully work with other public and private leaders in Warsaw and our surrounding communities.”
Robert Calvin Haywood
Robert “Bob” Calvin Haywood, 65, died Jan. 9, 2023. Bob was in Warsaw on Nov. 6, 1957, to Calvin and Bertha Richardson Haywood. Bob married Brenda Burkhart in winter 1978. A celebration of Bob’s life will be at First Freewill Baptist Church of Kosciusko County Saturday, Jan. 14 with visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastors Terry Bradford and Hedgel Lee Perry officiating. Burial will be private.
Public Occurrences 1.13.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday - Cory Alan Reid Conley, 30, of 728 E. Clark St., #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:37 a.m. Wednesday - Katryna Marie Williams, 38, South Bend,...
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
