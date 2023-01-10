Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney-area events
Home & Builder’s Show, presented by Kearney Area Builders Association, 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is $5 or free to children 12 and younger. Wildlife encounters are 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the show is included in admission to the Home & Builder’s Show.
Kearney Hub
CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
Kearney Hub
KHS swimmers win five events in triangular
KEARNEY – Kearney High swimmers and divers won five events Tuesday in a triangular meet at the Kearney High pool. “A great night in the pool today competing against Lincoln Southwest, who is one of the best teams in the state, and Lincoln North Star, who is rapidly improving,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said. “We got to see a few improvements tonight and watch the team competing hard.”
Kearney Hub
Colby Ellis named Loper offensive coordinator, quarterback coach
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Ryan Held has announced that Colby Ellis is the Lopers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Ellis is the first assistant coach to be announced by Held, who was named the 19th head football coach in UNK history in late December. More staff names will be released in the coming days.
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Library presentation to discuss comic books, heroes, WWII
KEARNEY – Join us for “Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II” presented by James Kimble at the Kearney Public Library. Kimble’s program will be noon-1 p.m. Jan. 12. The talk is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. The United States was involved in dramatic, action-packed battles with...
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball’s Ramaekers ‘doing OK’ after scary head injury
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The high school boys basketball game between Hastings and Aurora was postponed during competition Tuesday after Husky Ethan Ramaekers suffered a head injury following a dunk attempt. An ambulance was called and Ramaekers was hospitalized to treat the injury. He took to Twitter Wednesday to provide...
Kearney Hub
'Targets of politics': Kearney School Board moves to change book review policy amid hate messages
KEARNEY – After about 30 minutes of deliberation, the Kearney Board of Education voted Monday night to keep four protested books on the shelves at the Kearney High School library. One month earlier the board voted to retain two books that had been protested by a parent. That person...
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
foxnebraska.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education appoints acting superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An acting superintendent is now in place at Grand Island Public Schools. At Tuesday’s special meeting GIPS Associate Superintendent Dr. Robin Dexter became the district's acting superintendant. Dr. Dexter was appointed as the acting superintendent so that the district has a leader in place while...
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
Authorities identify two men who died in plane crash south of Auburn Wednesday
According to a news release from the Nemaha County Sheriff, two men were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening south of the Auburn, Nebraska airport.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (19) updates to this series since Updated 25 min ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney City Council approves Family Advocacy Network $100K fund request
KEARNEY – Kearney City Council Tuesday unanimously approved funding for Family Advocacy Network to assist with the purchase of new furnishings and technology for FAN’s new facility. The request was made by FAN in December, explained City Manager Michael Morgan. “We have been working with FAN, been involved...
Kearney Hub
Axtell Community Fund completes grant challenge, $120K to be invested into the community
AXTELL – The Axtell Community Fund recently completed a grant challenge that will result in $120,000 to invest into the community. The Axtell Community Fund, an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation, was challenged by the Windmill Housing and Development Corporation to a 1:1 challenge grant to be completed by Dec. 2022. The fund had to raise equal matching funds over the three-year grant period. The community organization raised $20,000 each year and reached their goal of $60,000 in November.
Kearney Hub
Free mobile produce pantry in Minden on Friday
MINDEN — The Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold a free mobile produce pantry Friday at the United Methodist Church at 340 N. Newell Ave. in Minden. Free fruits, vegetables and other food will be given away at no charge, no questions asked, until supplies are gone. Appointments are...
Kearney Hub
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Comments / 0