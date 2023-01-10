ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Bravo: Calendar of Kearney-area events

Home & Builder’s Show, presented by Kearney Area Builders Association, 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is $5 or free to children 12 and younger. Wildlife encounters are 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the show is included in admission to the Home & Builder’s Show.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound

HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

KHS swimmers win five events in triangular

KEARNEY – Kearney High swimmers and divers won five events Tuesday in a triangular meet at the Kearney High pool. “A great night in the pool today competing against Lincoln Southwest, who is one of the best teams in the state, and Lincoln North Star, who is rapidly improving,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said. “We got to see a few improvements tonight and watch the team competing hard.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Colby Ellis named Loper offensive coordinator, quarterback coach

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Ryan Held has announced that Colby Ellis is the Lopers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Ellis is the first assistant coach to be announced by Held, who was named the 19th head football coach in UNK history in late December. More staff names will be released in the coming days.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Aurora boys basketball’s Ramaekers ‘doing OK’ after scary head injury

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The high school boys basketball game between Hastings and Aurora was postponed during competition Tuesday after Husky Ethan Ramaekers suffered a head injury following a dunk attempt. An ambulance was called and Ramaekers was hospitalized to treat the injury. He took to Twitter Wednesday to provide...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney City Council approves Family Advocacy Network $100K fund request

KEARNEY – Kearney City Council Tuesday unanimously approved funding for Family Advocacy Network to assist with the purchase of new furnishings and technology for FAN’s new facility. The request was made by FAN in December, explained City Manager Michael Morgan. “We have been working with FAN, been involved...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Axtell Community Fund completes grant challenge, $120K to be invested into the community

AXTELL – The Axtell Community Fund recently completed a grant challenge that will result in $120,000 to invest into the community. The Axtell Community Fund, an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation, was challenged by the Windmill Housing and Development Corporation to a 1:1 challenge grant to be completed by Dec. 2022. The fund had to raise equal matching funds over the three-year grant period. The community organization raised $20,000 each year and reached their goal of $60,000 in November.
AXTELL, NE
Kearney Hub

Free mobile produce pantry in Minden on Friday

MINDEN — The Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold a free mobile produce pantry Friday at the United Methodist Church at 340 N. Newell Ave. in Minden. Free fruits, vegetables and other food will be given away at no charge, no questions asked, until supplies are gone. Appointments are...
MINDEN, NE
Kearney Hub

Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
KEARNEY, NE

