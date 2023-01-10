Read full article on original website
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
heraldpubs.com
Pritzker Signs Bill Giving State Government Pay Raises
SPRINGFIELD – Officials at the highest levels of state government will receive substantial pay raises this month after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will increase to...
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/12/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) A mix of incumbents and newly minted lawmakers were sworn into their terms in the 103rd General Assembly yesterday following a hectic week of “lame duck” action in both the House and Senate. While House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch was unanimously elected to his second term at the State Capitol, seven miles north during the Senate’s inauguration ceremony at the Old State Capitol, incoming Senate GOP Leader John Curran was chosen to head up the super-minority party in Springfield.
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees they can use after 90 days on the […]
Illinois becomes 9th state to ban assault rifles
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a statewide assault weapons ban on Wednesday, making it the ninth state to adopt the measure, reports Axios. "For a long time now, I and many other leaders in the Illinois General Assembly have prioritized getting the most dangerous weapons off our state's streets," Pritzker said in a statement. The push to remove assault weapons has been a long time coming, especially following the shooting at a parade in a Chicago suburb. Other states have also put new restrictions on gun purchases including Minnesota, Virginia, and Washington, reports CBS News. California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey,...
Illinois Bans Assault-Style Weapons In Gun Safety Win
The assault weapons ban comes less than a year after a deadly shooting massacre at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Some Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
One day after passing an assault weapons ban in Illinois, dozens of law enforcement agencies say they will not enforce the new law, saying it's unconstitutional.
Several longtime lawmakers leaving Springfield
The 103rd General Assembly is sworn in today, but the bigger story might be who's leaving. Why it matters: Retirements and elections are driving the departure of several longtime important lawmakers, including:. Jim Durkin: The Republican had already stepped down as House minority leader after the November election. But right...
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
freedom929.com
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/11/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) After heated debate from state lawmakers throughout the lame duck session, which ended last night in Springfield, a measure that aims to increase access to abortion and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois has passed both chambers. Filed in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year overturning Roe v Wade, sending the abortion issue back to the states, the bill was approved by the State House and Senate pretty much along party lines. It now awaits the Governor’s signature to become law.
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
thesouthlandjournal.com
IL Freedom Caucus: Pritzker’s Bold Plan for Illinois is to Spend More Money We Don’t Have
IL Freedom Caucus: Pritzker’s Bold Plan for Illinois is to Spend More Money We Don’t Have (Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement on JB Pritzker’s second inauguration speech. “Let’s be clear, JB. The people with signs in their yards reading...
The restaurant that made the list is located in central Illinois and has been around for over 75 years, and they are famously known for its delicious bowls of chili. A website called thedailymeal.com created a list called These 25 Restaurants Serve The Best Chili in America, and The Chili Parlor in Springfield, Illinois ranks 8th on the list. What makes the chili at The Chili Parlor one of the ten best chilis in the USA? On the site they say...
920wmok.com
Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor Speaks with WMOK about FOID Cards in Illinois
When Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor joined WMOK for Coffee Break this week we discussed the automatic renewal of FOID cards in Illinois. Sheriff Kaylor recalled his experience with FOID cards having gotten his first one at age 18. Sheriff Kaylor said that while the automatic renewal “sounds great” it...
MyStateline.com
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
Illinois Senate approves assault weapons ban
The bill will now go back to the state House for another vote.
Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, version likely to be signed into law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening. The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns to be registered with […]
20 years after commuting 167 Illinois death sentences, ex-Gov. George Ryan has no regrets
"I'm glad I did what I did," Ryan said. "It cost me a few friends but that is the way it is."
