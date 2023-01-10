ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
heraldpubs.com

Pritzker Signs Bill Giving State Government Pay Raises

SPRINGFIELD – Officials at the highest levels of state government will receive substantial pay raises this month after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will increase to...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/12/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) A mix of incumbents and newly minted lawmakers were sworn into their terms in the 103rd General Assembly yesterday following a hectic week of “lame duck” action in both the House and Senate. While House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch was unanimously elected to his second term at the State Capitol, seven miles north during the Senate’s inauguration ceremony at the Old State Capitol, incoming Senate GOP Leader John Curran was chosen to head up the super-minority party in Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Week

Illinois becomes 9th state to ban assault rifles

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a statewide assault weapons ban on Wednesday, making it the ninth state to adopt the measure, reports Axios. "For a long time now, I and many other leaders in the Illinois General Assembly have prioritized getting the most dangerous weapons off our state's streets," Pritzker said in a statement. The push to remove assault weapons has been a long time coming, especially following the shooting at a parade in a Chicago suburb.  Other states have also put new restrictions on gun purchases including Minnesota, Virginia, and Washington, reports CBS News. California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Several longtime lawmakers leaving Springfield

The 103rd General Assembly is sworn in today, but the bigger story might be who's leaving. Why it matters: Retirements and elections are driving the departure of several longtime important lawmakers, including:. Jim Durkin: The Republican had already stepped down as House minority leader after the November election. But right...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/11/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) After heated debate from state lawmakers throughout the lame duck session, which ended last night in Springfield, a measure that aims to increase access to abortion and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois has passed both chambers. Filed in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year overturning Roe v Wade, sending the abortion issue back to the states, the bill was approved by the State House and Senate pretty much along party lines. It now awaits the Governor’s signature to become law.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

One of the 10 Best Bowls of Chili in the US is in Illinois

The restaurant that made the list is located in central Illinois and has been around for over 75 years, and they are famously known for its delicious bowls of chili. A website called thedailymeal.com created a list called These 25 Restaurants Serve The Best Chili in America, and The Chili Parlor in Springfield, Illinois ranks 8th on the list. What makes the chili at The Chili Parlor one of the ten best chilis in the USA? On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy