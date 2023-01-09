Read full article on original website
Cinnabon and Auntie Annes
A milestone “street side” Cinnabon has just opened in Elk Grove. Check out the segment to learn all the details. Ben is excited to chat about the first ever street side Cinnnnabon in the country – opening earlier that day in Elk Grove. The dual brand concept also features an Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop.
Kulture
David & Nancy Garcia are owners of 3 retail stores. 2 in Sacramento and 1 in Woodland. They focus on Mexican imports and supporting local makers. Their Midtown Sacramento location is on K Street and is a part of an amazing community that encompasses a few other Latin inspired shops. They use the courtyard behind the shop to host local makers every second Saturday of the month during the summer.
Rock Mama
Rock Mama Gallery offers nearly 2000 square feet of carefully curated gifts for the Heart, Body, and Soul. They have an amazing selection of stones, crystals, jewelry, art, books, and more. They also have a beautiful new classroom space where they host classes on art, crystals, and other subjects to help your spirit soar. Located at 5501 Power Inn Road, Sacramento, or online at www.RockMama.com.
Be Our Guest – Jet’s American Bar and Grill
Jet’s American Grill & Bar is located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Founded by 21 year old Jet Bonanno in May of 2020, when he began cooking food from his parents kitchen and selling the food on Doordash. Instantly Jet’s was a popular late night spot to order from. Within two months, Doordash drivers were lined up down the street at all hours of the night, as the whole Bonanno family worked to get the orders out.
EGUSD
The Elk Grove Unified School District is hiring! Visit www.egusd.net for more information on becoming part of the EGUSD team.
SchoolsFirst Financial Corner
There are many ways to build your savings. A new concept that went viral on TikTok called the “Savings Ladder” is a fun way to reward yourself for building your savings. Today, Nathan Calhoun, Madison Branch Manager is here from SchoolsFirst FCU for this first in a series of segments about Smart Saving Strategies. Nathan, shares the benefits of this new savings trend and how to apply it to your savings goals.
Placer MLK March
Join us for the 5yh Annual Placer County MLK, Jr. Day March and Family Celebration!. Light snacks, followed by the march, booths, food trucks and the announcement of our poetry and poster contest winners!
(KTXL) — A government building in Sacramento was evacuated Friday morning in response to a bomb threat, the Sacramento Sherrif’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said a SWAT team and bomb squad are at the Department of Human Assistance (DHA), located in the 1700 block of 28th Street.
