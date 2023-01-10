Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Local United Way takes donations to provide supplies to area teachers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some teachers in our viewing area won’t be short on supplies when they return to class this semester. The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee is taking donation supplies and boxing them up to give to over 350 teachers. The donations will be provided...
wcbi.com
MTA festival opens as participants remember legacy of Tom Booth
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a thousand people are in Tupelo for a festival celebrating theatre and the arts. At the same time, those at the event are mourning the loss of a force in the Mississippi Arts community. As you walk into the Lyric Theatre, the registration area...
wcbi.com
State representative introduces bill to exclusively recognize MLK Day
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI/WLBT) – A Columbus lawmaker wants Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to have his own holiday in the state of Mississippi. State Representative Kabir Karriem has introduced a bill that would exclusively mark the third Monday of January as Dr. King’s birthday holiday. Right now, the state...
wtva.com
Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
wcbi.com
Fire station in Chickasaw County is thankful for its community
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters are used to responding to their communities in times of need. Now, in Chickasaw County, the community is returning the favor. Fighting fires and answering other emergency calls is hard enough, but it’s even more of a challenge when you don’t have all the equipment you need close by.
Commercial Dispatch
Chief: Friendly, communicative officers to drive citizen buy-in
Newly minted Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. said it was interacting with Officer Friendly, and a neighborhood cop, that made him want to be a policeman when he grew up. “In the 1970s when I was growing up, you had Officer Friendly,” he said. “You had police officers who...
wcbi.com
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley running for governor
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime Northern District Public Service Commissioner, Brandon Presley, is running for governor. He was first elected to the commission in 2007. The Nettleton native also served as mayor of his hometown. Presley said he believes the state government and current Governor Tate Reeves are disconnected...
wcbi.com
Friends, family, colleagues honor life of George Bryan
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Business leader George Bryan is laid to rest today. Bryan was known for his business, charity work, and efforts to help the area grow. The Clay County native had his hand in many projects that improved West Point. He also worked with economic developers...
wcbi.com
MSDH emails Lil’ Blessings Daycare stating the center is being fined
HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health has fined the Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton following videos that showed employees taunting children while wearing Halloween masks. WCBI was the first local station to report the story and get answers. There are...
wcbi.com
M17 Scholarship recipient graduates from part-time police academy
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The winner of a scholarship that honors the memory of a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy is a recent graduate of the department’s academy for part-time officers. Deputy Tremain Edwards is the recipient of the 2022 “M17 Scholarship”. That scholarship is named in...
wcbi.com
Former Tupelo mayor takes position under Biden administration
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo mayor is taking a position with the Biden administration. Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is the Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration. Shelton will be the regional administrator for regions four and seven. That covers the Carolinas over to New Mexico.
wcbi.com
Vandalism blamed for outage with Tombigbee Fiber customers
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Vandalism is being blamed for an outage affecting thousands of customers of Tombigbee Fiber. Although the issue was fixed the same day, the search is now on for those responsible. The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and was caused by vandalism. Tombigbee Fiber...
wcbi.com
Rob Roberson announces plan to run for state House District 43 re-election
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Golden Triangle legislator is running for his seat once again. Rob Roberson took to social media to announce he has signed qualifying papers for the state House District 43 seat. The Republican was re-elected in 2016 and has held the position ever since.
wtva.com
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
wcbi.com
Cultivated Wellness Dispensary held medical cannabis educational event
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was an opportunity for those interested in medical marijuana to see how they can qualify and get other questions answered. Cultivated Wellness Dispensary held a free educational event for those interested in qualifying for medical cannabis. The Tupelo business will sell medical marijuana and...
wcbi.com
Funeral services will held Wednesday afternoon for George Bryan
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for legendary business leader George Bryan will be tomorrow. Bryan died earlier this week at his home of natural causes. The 78-year-old golf developer and philanthropist was also well-known for his support of Mississippi State, where he graduated in 1968. He served...
wtva.com
Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital
Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
wtva.com
Child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
wcbi.com
Lightning strikes tree, damages home in Columbus
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The intense lightning put on quite the show even damaging a home in Columbus. Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence shared these photos with us. She said lightning struck a tree and went through a home on Lehmberg Road. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police looking for two suspects who robbed customers at the bar in the VFW Post
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police need your help locating two robbery suspects. The department tells WCBI two people entered the bar armed at the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was struck in the head by a gun. Police were initially called at 6:58 p.m. Columbus...
