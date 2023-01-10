ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

wcbi.com

MTA festival opens as participants remember legacy of Tom Booth

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a thousand people are in Tupelo for a festival celebrating theatre and the arts. At the same time, those at the event are mourning the loss of a force in the Mississippi Arts community. As you walk into the Lyric Theatre, the registration area...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Fire station in Chickasaw County is thankful for its community

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters are used to responding to their communities in times of need. Now, in Chickasaw County, the community is returning the favor. Fighting fires and answering other emergency calls is hard enough, but it’s even more of a challenge when you don’t have all the equipment you need close by.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Chief: Friendly, communicative officers to drive citizen buy-in

Newly minted Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. said it was interacting with Officer Friendly, and a neighborhood cop, that made him want to be a policeman when he grew up. “In the 1970s when I was growing up, you had Officer Friendly,” he said. “You had police officers who...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley running for governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime Northern District Public Service Commissioner, Brandon Presley, is running for governor. He was first elected to the commission in 2007. The Nettleton native also served as mayor of his hometown. Presley said he believes the state government and current Governor Tate Reeves are disconnected...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Friends, family, colleagues honor life of George Bryan

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Business leader George Bryan is laid to rest today. Bryan was known for his business, charity work, and efforts to help the area grow. The Clay County native had his hand in many projects that improved West Point. He also worked with economic developers...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

MSDH emails Lil’ Blessings Daycare stating the center is being fined

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health has fined the Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton following videos that showed employees taunting children while wearing Halloween masks. WCBI was the first local station to report the story and get answers. There are...
HAMILTON, MS
wcbi.com

M17 Scholarship recipient graduates from part-time police academy

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The winner of a scholarship that honors the memory of a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy is a recent graduate of the department’s academy for part-time officers. Deputy Tremain Edwards is the recipient of the 2022 “M17 Scholarship”. That scholarship is named in...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Tupelo mayor takes position under Biden administration

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo mayor is taking a position with the Biden administration. Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is the Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration. Shelton will be the regional administrator for regions four and seven. That covers the Carolinas over to New Mexico.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Vandalism blamed for outage with Tombigbee Fiber customers

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Vandalism is being blamed for an outage affecting thousands of customers of Tombigbee Fiber. Although the issue was fixed the same day, the search is now on for those responsible. The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and was caused by vandalism. Tombigbee Fiber...
wtva.com

Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Cultivated Wellness Dispensary held medical cannabis educational event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was an opportunity for those interested in medical marijuana to see how they can qualify and get other questions answered. Cultivated Wellness Dispensary held a free educational event for those interested in qualifying for medical cannabis. The Tupelo business will sell medical marijuana and...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Funeral services will held Wednesday afternoon for George Bryan

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for legendary business leader George Bryan will be tomorrow. Bryan died earlier this week at his home of natural causes. The 78-year-old golf developer and philanthropist was also well-known for his support of Mississippi State, where he graduated in 1968. He served...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital

Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Child found walking along railroad in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lightning strikes tree, damages home in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The intense lightning put on quite the show even damaging a home in Columbus. Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence shared these photos with us. She said lightning struck a tree and went through a home on Lehmberg Road. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
COLUMBUS, MS

