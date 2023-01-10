Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Last-second shot dooms Montana Grizzlies against Weber State
MISSOULA — Steven Verplancken knocked down a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left in the game and the Weber State Wildcats topped the Montana Grizzlies 59-57 at Dahlberg Arena in a big tilt between Big Sky Conference rivals on Thursday evening. It was a low-scoring affair between the familiar foes,...
montanasports.com
Carmen Gfeller, Montana Lady Griz win OT battle at Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — Carmen Gfeller sent the game to overtime and then scored seven points in the extra period to lead the Montana Lady Griz to a 67-64 win over Big Sky Conference foe Weber State on Thursday at the Dee Events Center. Gfeller made two free throws with...
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies get commitment from Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson
MISSOULA — It's been a bountiful week of commitments for Montana's football program, and that trend continued on Tuesday afternoon. Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson announced his transfer to the Montana Grizzlies via social media, writing, "It's already written...#GoGriz Proverbs 16:3." Wilson, who stands 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, joins the Grizzlies...
NBCMontana
College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...
montanasports.com
Jury trial date set for former Lady Griz coach's lawsuit against University of Montana
MISSOULA — A trial date for Shannon Schweyen's lawsuit against the University of Montana has officially been set. Schweyen's case against UM is scheduled to appear before a seven-person jury on Nov. 13 at the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula, according to court documents obtained by MTN Sports.
montanasports.com
Missoula Hellgate boys cruise past Butte, hand Bulldogs first conference loss
BUTTE — Everything clicked for Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday. Connor Dick scored a game-high 16 points and had a double-double as the Knights surged past Butte High 57-38 to hand the Bulldogs their first Western AA loss of the season. The Bulldogs were wrapping up a three-game homestand to...
z100missoula.com
Winning $1,000,000,000, Most Missoulians Would Be Practical
Another lottery, another billion dollars up for grabs. Someone's got to win it, right? It is hard not to think about what I would do if I won. I was born in Montana and have spent most of my life here, and I have never owned a four-wheel drive truck. The first thing I would buy would be that truck. We were curious to know what people would buy locally if they won, so we posed the question recently "If you won the Mega Millions, what would you buy in Missoula, or Western Montana?"
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBCMontana
Montana flights impacted by national grounding of planes
MISSOULA, Mont. — The FAA is grounding all U.S. flights until at least 7 a.m. as its Notice to Air Missions System had a computer glitch. President Joe Biden has been briefed. The White House says there's no evidence of a cyber attack, but the president is ordering a full investigation.
REMEMBER WHEN? Diamond & Silk Rocked The House in Montana [AUDIO]
We were sad to hear Diamond from the conservative duo has passed. Today we're reminiscing on their visit to Montana. Originally published Sept. 19, 2019 / Republished Jan. 11, 2023. Our friends in Kalispell, Bozeman, Missoula, and elsewhere in Montana are going to want to bring Diamond & Silk to...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming
You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
NBCMontana
Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
Missoula Italian: New Restaurant Plus Popular Deli 2nd Location
When it comes to picking out where to eat in my family, there are always the big 3. Do we get Mexican, Chinese, or Italian food? If for some reason we cannot choose from any of those options, then we will branch out and search for cuisine from other parts of the world.
Right-of-way request could signal life in Missoula’s Riverfront Triangle
The latest request for right-of-way vacation was submitted by the property's new owner, Riverfront LLC, represented by WGM Group.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
NBCMontana
Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
