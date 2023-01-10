ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanasports.com

Last-second shot dooms Montana Grizzlies against Weber State

MISSOULA — Steven Verplancken knocked down a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left in the game and the Weber State Wildcats topped the Montana Grizzlies 59-57 at Dahlberg Arena in a big tilt between Big Sky Conference rivals on Thursday evening. It was a low-scoring affair between the familiar foes,...
OGDEN, UT
montanasports.com

Carmen Gfeller, Montana Lady Griz win OT battle at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Carmen Gfeller sent the game to overtime and then scored seven points in the extra period to lead the Montana Lady Griz to a 67-64 win over Big Sky Conference foe Weber State on Thursday at the Dee Events Center. Gfeller made two free throws with...
OGDEN, UT
montanasports.com

Montana Grizzlies get commitment from Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson

MISSOULA — It's been a bountiful week of commitments for Montana's football program, and that trend continued on Tuesday afternoon. Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson announced his transfer to the Montana Grizzlies via social media, writing, "It's already written...#GoGriz Proverbs 16:3." Wilson, who stands 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, joins the Grizzlies...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...
z100missoula.com

Winning $1,000,000,000, Most Missoulians Would Be Practical

Another lottery, another billion dollars up for grabs. Someone's got to win it, right? It is hard not to think about what I would do if I won. I was born in Montana and have spent most of my life here, and I have never owned a four-wheel drive truck. The first thing I would buy would be that truck. We were curious to know what people would buy locally if they won, so we posed the question recently "If you won the Mega Millions, what would you buy in Missoula, or Western Montana?"
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana flights impacted by national grounding of planes

MISSOULA, Mont. — The FAA is grounding all U.S. flights until at least 7 a.m. as its Notice to Air Missions System had a computer glitch. President Joe Biden has been briefed. The White House says there's no evidence of a cyber attack, but the president is ordering a full investigation.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming

You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
MISSOULA, MT

