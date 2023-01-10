Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia ABC launches ‘Dry January’ campaign
Virginia ABC has launched a campaign to help Virginians make mindful decisions about alcohol consumption.
WSLS
Three Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Virginia win $10,000
Three lottery tickets purchased in Virginia won $10,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. Since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot will increase to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. You can find Tuesday’s winning numbers here. The three tickets...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain with locations in over fourteen states is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia location in Glen Allen.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
Opening of Virginia’s first free-standing casino delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
fox5dc.com
Multiple $10K winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia Tuesday. Here’s where they were bought
RICHMOND, Va. - Check your tickets! Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no big jackpot winner, but several lucky people in Virginia will be taking home $10,000. The Virginia Lottery announced on Wednesday that three $10,000 winning tickets were sold throughout the state. That means the tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Mega Ball.
tysonsreporter.com
Neighborhood Expert: Down payment assistance programs in Virginia
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. My post last week was about predictions for the real estate market this...
cspdc.org
Shenandoah Valley Airport Project Approved
Following GO Virginia Region 8 Council’s recommendation, the GO Virginia State Board approved the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Commission’s (SHD) site development proposal at its December 13 meeting. SHD was awarded $993,300 for utility improvements at its 58-acre Aviation Technology Park. The project will construct new water and sewer lines, moving existing utilities from the center of the site to its perimeter. The relocation of utilities enables future construction of additional hangars and facilities to support aviation-related business growth in the region. The project is expected to create more than 260 higher-wage jobs. Design and engineering for the project was supported by a GO Virginia Enhanced Capacity Building grant. With a federal grant through the Economic Development Administration, SHD is currently constructing two hangars in the Aviation Technology Park that are expected to be completed in the summer. The CSPDC provides technical assistance and grant administration services for these projects.
NBC12
Travelers on Virginia-to-Florida train take 36 hours to reach destination
(WWBT) - Travelers heading from northern Virginia to Florida spent more than 36 hours on a train this week after a derailment blocked the tracks. Reports say the Amtrak train left Fairfax County around 5 p.m. Monday with an expected arrival time of 10 a.m. the next day. However, a freight train derailment in South Carolina on Monday night forced the Amtrak train to stop overnight in Hamlet, North Carolina.
cardinalnews.org
What happens with the rest of winter in Southwest and Southside Virginia? Here are the chances of six different scenarios.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. We’ve shivered but haven’t shoveled. Southwest and Southside Virginia have had an impactful winter event this season, but we haven’t really had a winter storm.
Virginia veteran has 'unique contribution' for others who served
Henry Mack’s group assists veterans in navigating red tape associated with their benefits, helps felons transition back into society and works with veterans living on the street.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
WSET
Youngkin fights for more tax cuts and to cut ties with California's electric vehicle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Right outside his State Capitol office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sat down with 7News WJLA-TV for an interview the day after his State of the Commonwealth address. The interview took place in the room where Youngkin signed his first executive orders last year during his...
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
WRIC TV
Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
chathamstartribune.com
Weigh in on future bear management
The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is seeking public review of draft black bear population objectives through Feb. 1. These draft objectives, developed during the ongoing bear management plan revision, will guide bear population management actions (e.g., setting bear hunting seasons) over the 10-year life of the plan. To develop these objectives, DWR used a new process that sought to optimize bear population outcomes for many different stakeholders. Please read on to learn more about the process, the draft objectives, and how residents of the Commonwealth can share their thoughts.
bloombergtax.com
Youngkin Says Virginia Missed on Intel, Hyundai on Poor Planning
‘We just haven’t gotten the big stuff,’ GOP governor says. Virginia has lost out in recent months when major companies have opted to put manufacturing plants in other states, where the land is ready for construction and where the cost of living and doing business is lower, Republican Governor.
cardinalnews.org
How localities might vote on retail cannabis sales
This fall marks the busiest election season in Virginia’s election-every-year election cycle. The entire General Assembly will be on the ballot. So will multiple local offices – constitutional officers, boards of supervisors, school boards, even some soil and water conservation boards, perhaps our most obscure elected office. Depending...
Comments / 0