calcoastnews.com
Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
calcoastnews.com
Road closed, hundreds cutoff near Lake Nacimiento
The atmospheric river that pummeled San Luis Obispo County on Monday left hundreds of people near Lake Nacimiento stranded in their neighborhood. Early Monday morning the power went out for the more than 400 PG&E customers in the gated community. Shortly afterwards, a culvert washed out and county staff closed access to Chimney Rock Road, because the road is unsafe.
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos retention basin bursts, 20 homes damaged
Heavy rains destroyed a retention basin in Los Osos on Monday, leading to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and mud crashing into Vista de Oro Estates. The force of the rushing water and mud filled homes with up to three feet of debris. More than a half-century ago,...
calcoastnews.com
Emergency crews continue search for missing child, photos
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office resumed searching Wednesday for the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away on Monday by raging floodwaters near San Miguel. Emergency workers searched for Kyle Dorn for most of the day. In addition to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office personnel, multiple...
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies Avila Beach woman killed in storm
Officers identified the woman killed by storm waters on Monday as 60-year-old Karen Buccat of Avila Beach. Shortly after noon, Buccat was driving on Avila Beach Drive when flood waters overtook her SUV. She attempted to roll down her electric window, but it was not working, a witness said. Emergency...
calcoastnews.com
Woman dies after being hit by a car in Grover Beach
The woman hit by a car while walking in Grover Beach died after being transported to a local hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday evening, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a pedestrian injured at the intersection of 7th Street and Grand Avenue. Emergency personnel transported the woman to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries,
calcoastnews.com
Mother of missing 5-year-old chronicles their last moments together
The mother of the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters near San Miguel has revealed what she witnessed on that tragic Monday. [KSBY]. On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan was driving through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.
