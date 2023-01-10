Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NBC Sports
Report: How Robert Kraft will approach exit meeting with Belichick
Bill Belichick plans to keep coaching the New England Patriots in 2023. Is his boss on board with that plan?. It seems highly unlikely that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would decide to part ways with Belichick, who's arguably the greatest coach in NFL history and doubles as New England's general manager. But Kraft said last March he expected New England to be a playoff contender in 2022, and Belichick's club failed to meet those expectations, finishing 8-9 to move to 25-25 with zero postseason wins since Tom Brady's departure in 2020.
Patriots Rumors: Why Bill Belichick Might Welcome Robert Kraft Coaching Mandate
Bill Belichick isn’t someone who likes to be told how to run his football team. But the New England Patriots head coach could make an exception this offseason. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Tuesday that Belichick is aware of the mistakes he made in structuring his offensive coaching staff this season and “may be OK” with team owner Robert Kraft demanding an overhaul of that staff.
Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Mac Jones reportedly asked for outside help and an angry Bill Belichick addressed him
"And I think that’s where it did get personal." The Patriots’ offense was so miserable this year that Mac Jones began calling around outside of the Patriots’ organization for help, according to former NFL quarterback and current football analyst Chris Simms. The situation made Jones unhappy, and...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Bill Belichick After DeAndre Hopkins Report
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly looking to trade superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. So where could DHop be heading next? Given the Patriots' need for a No. 1 wide receiver and Bill Belichick's highly-complimentary opinion of Hopkins, many believe New England could be his ...
Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely questioned for some of the moves he makes and tactics he uses, and understandably so. He can point to his championship-laden resume as evidence that he knows what he is doing. However, some of his current players are apparently less-than-impressed with how he handled one issue in... The post Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL coaching rumors: Patriots ‘have done their research’ on Kliff Kingsbury (report)
Coming off a 2022 season where the offense fell below expectations, the New England Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Early rumblings have linked Bill Belichick to former assistant Bill O’Brien, who’s now at Alabama. However, recent rumors have linked the Patriots to another offensive coach with New England ties.
Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts
The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
Look: Damar Hamlin Reveals Plans For $8.7 Million Donated To His Foundation
One of the silver linings that emerged from the scary, on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin last week was figures from the NFL flooding Hamlin's foundation with donations. Hamlin had used his Chasing M's Foundation to start a GoFundMe for a toy drive for children in his hometown ...
Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera's review of Scott Turner's season was awfully terse
During a year-in-review press conference on Tuesday, Ron Rivera was asked to assess Scott Turner's performance as offensive coordinator across the 2022 season. Rivera didn't take long to get through his response. "Scott did his job, did the things that he tried to do and we're going to self-evaluate and...
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed
Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place
The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it. A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke‘s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.
NBC Sports
Why Belt’s dozen years with Giants should be remembered fondly
It was less than a week before the end of his 12th big league season and a few minutes after he had finished taping a wide-ranging interview with the other Brandon. The ballpark was empty and silent, and Brandon Belt took a moment to stand on the top step of the dugout and look around.
NBC Sports
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
