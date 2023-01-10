ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Jewelry, Pajamas and More Gifts

Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day a month early, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
Apartment Therapy

“Set-Jetting” Will Dominate Travel in 2023, According to Expedia

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re planning your next vacation, it’s worth taking inspiration from some of your favorite TV shows and movies. Entertainment-focused tourism is on the rise, with many people seeking out the spots that were featured in their latest binge-watch.
TravelPulse

Amawaterways Extends Free Land Package Offer on River Cruises

AmaWaterways announced the extension of its complimentary pre- or post-cruise land package offer as add-ons to select Europe and Egypt cruises for groups and individual travelers in 2023. The offer is also available for group bookings in 2024. In response to feedback from the travel advisor community, the offer has...
MotorTrend Magazine

A Lavish Encounter With a Bowlus Volterra Luxury Travel Trailer

We rounded the corner and there it was. Behold, the Bowlus Volterra in all its polished glory beckoned us, lowly us, for a one-night stay. We politely obliged and settled in for the night, trying to act like staying in a $310,000 luxury travel trailer was normal, perfectly normal. We promptly excused ourselves to go buy some lotto tickets, promising that if we won the jackpot, the first thing we would buy was a Bowlus Volterra. We meant it.
Good News Network

Planned Resort Boasts Tents Suspended in the Air Surrounded by Gorgeous Mountains

In the UAE’s Sharjah Mountains, a concept resort spans a vast mountain gully with floating tents hanging in the air. The ultimate in mountain “glamping,” the so-called Floating Retreat is the brainchild of Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect, who were tasked to investigate a new kind of hospitality that blended environmental awareness and appreciation for nature with modern comfort.
wanderwithalex.com

Cruise Tips: How to Plan and Pack for a Sea Kayaking Excursion

If you’re looking for a cruise vacation with a side of adventure, you should consider joining a sea kayaking excursion. Sea kayaking is a great way to get out on the open water and explore the surrounding area. All you need is the proper gear and a guide who can lead the way.
travelnoire.com

Going On A Road Trip? Here Are The 5 Best Car Rental Companies In The U.S.

Road trips have become increasingly popular since the pandemic. Rental cars are a great choice for travelers who want to explore new cities at their leisure. With so many rental car companies, how do you know which will give you the best bang for your buck?. Study Finds recently compared...
WDW News Today

Uptown Jewelers Rolls Out New Carpet at the Magic Kingdom

Just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom rolled out new carpet to spruce things up! The design keeps with the traditional Main Street U.S.A. vibe while still looking fresh and bright. Many of the stores and attractions around Walt Disney World...

