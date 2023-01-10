Read full article on original website
Disappointing end to UK space mission as satellites fail to reach orbit
A historic space mission that took off from Cornwall has ended in bitter disappointment after a rocket carrying the first satellites launched from British soil failed to reach orbit and was lost. To whoops and cheers from a crowd that had gathered at Spaceport Cornwall to watch the launch, a...
Watch SpaceX launch 51 Starlink internet satellites on Jan. 10 after delay
SpaceX plans to launch another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Tuesday (Jan. 10), and you can watch the action live.
SpaceX gearing up for Falcon Heavy’s second national security launch
WASHINGTON — SpaceX is aiming to launch Falcon Heavy’s second national security mission for the U.S. Space Force on Jan. 12 from Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The U.S. Space Systems Command said it plans to release details of the launch window 72 hours before scheduled liftoff. The mission, named USSF-67, comes on the heels of USSF-44, which flew to geostationary Earth orbit on Nov. 1 and marked Falcon Heavy’s first national security launch.
1st orbital rocket launch by ABL Space Systems fails
ABL Space Systems' RS1 rocket failed shortly after launching on its first-ever orbital mission Tuesday (Jan. 10), resulting in the loss of two small satellites.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches second batch of 40 OneWeb satellites
SpaceX has successfully completed its second launch for OneWeb, carrying another 40 of the London-based company’s small communications satellites into orbit. Similar to SpaceX’s own Starlink constellation, OneWeb’s primary goal is to serve internet to customers almost anywhere on Earth, particularly in places where traditional high-bandwidth connectivity is currently unavailable or unlikely to ever be available.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Fly to space and back with SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in amazing video
A new video provides a rocket's-eye view of this week's Transporter-6 mission, SpaceX's 200th orbital launch since the company's 2002 founding.
Two million pounds of rock was knocked out of asteroid during NASA test
The new findings indicate that the ejecta contributed to moving the asteroid significantly.
Virgin Orbit plane returns to Cornwall after first UK rocket mission fails
A Virgin Orbit plane has returned to Cornwall after suffering an “anomaly” during the first rocket launch from UK soil.After taking off, the plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.But the Start Me Up mission - named after the Rolling Stones’ hit - failed to orbit after taking off from Newquay Airport.“In effect the rocket has not reached the required altitude to maintain its orbit or deploy the satellites and therefore the mission was unsuccessful,” Matt Archer, from the UK Space Agency, said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea
Tesla drops as the EV maker cuts prices in the US and Europe, deepening the stock's rout
Investors are driving down Tesla's stock after news of the latest price cuts, but the reductions may end up being the right move, Wedbush said.
Tesla Cuts Prices in the U.S. and Europe to Stoke Sales After Lackluster Year-End Deliveries
The move in the U.S. may help Tesla qualify for more federal EV tax credits, and stoke sales volume here and abroad, after competition and interest rates increased. In Europe, Tesla cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and the U.K.
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket suffers failure on first launch attempt from the UK
Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747 jet, dubbed "Cosmic Girl," took off Monday from Newquay in England's Cornwall county in a first launch attempt for the country from UK soil. But Virgin Orbit revealed the launch was a failure.
WATCH: NASA discovers Earth-sized, habitable planet in other solar system
NASA has discovered an Earth-sized planet that is considered "habitable."
Rocket Lab sets new launch window for Electron rocket mission
Private spaceflight company Rocket Lab has announced the launch window of its debut Electron rocket mission from US soil. The “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission is set to take off on January 23rd, 2023, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia from 6PM to 8PM ET.
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mostly Higher Following Cooler U.S. Inflation Print
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher after the U.S. consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite inched...
Higher Labor Costs Dent Delta's Profit Forecast But Travel Demand Is Still Strong
Delta Air Lines' fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' expectations. Its first-quarter forecast projected higher labor costs. Delta pilots' union is reviewing a contract proposal this week. Delta Air Lines fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped expectations on Friday, but shares fell on the carrier's outlook for the first quarter. Delta said it...
European Markets Are Higher as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher as investors gear up for more inflation data this week, with U.S. consumer price data for December due Thursday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6%, with most sectors and major bourses posting gains. Retail stocks saw...
Watch Richard Branson’s failed Virgin Orbit rocket crash back to Earth over tourist hotspot
VIDEO footage of Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit rocket crashing back to Earth has surfaced. On Monday evening, Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attempted to make history as the first-ever orbital space launch from British soil. However, the rocket came crashing down to Earth in a fiery blaze shortly after launching. And...
