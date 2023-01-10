ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite reservations needed for 3 weekends in February

YOSEMITE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Officials at Yosemite National Park have announced reservation requirements for three weekends in February.

According to the National Park Services, the reservations are due to the natural event that occurs at Horsetail Fall. When it is backlit by sunset, the falls can glow orange which makes it appear like it’s on fire. The event attracts many visitors to a small area causing traffic congestion, parking issues and safety concerns.

Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs

In order to manage this event, a reservation will be required to enter Yosemite National Park on the weekends of February 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26.

This reservation requirement applies even to those not visiting Horsetail Fall. Visitors who arrive Mondays through Thursdays won’t need a reservation. The $35 per car entrance fee is valid for entry for seven days regardless of the day of arrival.

For more information, you can visit their website .

