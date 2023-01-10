PELHAM – The city of Pelham extended gratitude to all law enforcers in the Pelham area on Jan. 10 to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. “On this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we honor the men and women of the Pelham Police Department, and we’re grateful for all they do for our community,” A city of Pelham Facebook post said. “A career in law enforcement is not easy. These men and women have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line each time they report to work. It’s often a thankless job, and our officers spend time away from their families for long hours every day.”

PELHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO