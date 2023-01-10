Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby Reporter
Oak View Animal Hospital has biggest year yet, saved 37 animals in 2022
PELHAM – The Oak View Animal Hospital accomplished a lot in the past year and reunited many owners with their furry friends. Julia Evans, veterinary assistant, has been at Oak View Animal Hospital for 15 years striving to help, save and reunite lost animals with their owners. Evans said...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham reveals Cahaba Valley Cleanup results
PELHAM – Cahaba Valley Creek has a new and improved look thanks to a cleanup that has been taking place. “Cahaba Valley Creek was littered with storm and flood debris,” a city of Pelham Facebook post read. Photos were shown of the creek in December 2021 with trees having fallen over and debris present.
Shelby Reporter
SCSO’s Clay Hammac receives promotion
COLUMBIANA – Standing before the Shelby County Commission on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego announced a special promotion. Samaniego shared the news that long-time SCSO member Clay Hammac has been promoted to the rank of Chief Deputy. “It’s with great pleasure I announce, officially, the...
Shelby Reporter
County Commission approves funding for Park and Recreation grants, EMS transport
COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Commission approved the use of carryover funds for Parks and Recreation grants and Emergency Medical Services transport during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Part of the resolution utilizes Fiscal Year 2023 funding for the Shelby County Park and Recreation Grant Program...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea sets date for master plan public meeting for high school updates
CHELSEA – A public meeting date has been set for a meeting in Chelsea that will feature city and school leaders to discuss the future plans for Chelsea High School. Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks will join Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer, Westover Mayor Larry Riggins, Shelby County Commissioner Robbie Hayes and others on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. for the meeting.
Shelby Reporter
Calera, Montevallo to receive infrastructure improvements
MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey announced that more than $40 million in state transportation is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. “I am proud to announce the largest round of local funding since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act as I close out my first term and gear up to begin the next four years,” Ivey said. “Our decision to address Alabama’s infrastructure challenges is paying major dividends in several vital areas, and I am thrilled to continue building on this momentum by moving forward (with) this year’s projects.”
Shelby Reporter
City of Pelham celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
PELHAM – The city of Pelham extended gratitude to all law enforcers in the Pelham area on Jan. 10 to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. “On this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we honor the men and women of the Pelham Police Department, and we’re grateful for all they do for our community,” A city of Pelham Facebook post said. “A career in law enforcement is not easy. These men and women have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line each time they report to work. It’s often a thankless job, and our officers spend time away from their families for long hours every day.”
Shelby Reporter
Fighting human trafficking
When one thinks of criminal industries, the mind usually points toward drug trafficking. However, the second largest, and in my opinion the most horrible, is human trafficking. According to the Alabama Human Trafficking Force, the illegal enterprise rakes in approximately $32 billion annually and, unlike drug trade, victims can be...
Shelby Reporter
Forging Families holds successful 5K/10K
COLUMBIANA – Almost $11,000 was donated to Sacred Selections after local residents participated in the fourth annual Forging Families 5K/10K. The annual event was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 and featured a 5K, 10K, a 1-mile fun run and walk. The 5K/10K began at 9:15 a.m. at the Shelby County Arts Council in Columbiana.
Shelby Reporter
Glenn Wills author of “Forgotten Alabama” set to give presentation in Helena
HELENA – Glenn Wills, author of “Forgotten Alabama” will feature as a guest speaker of the Helena Historic Preservation and Helena Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Wills will speak at the Helena Municipal Building Council Chambers from 5:30-7 p.m., and anyone is invited to attend this free event.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster shows appreciation for local law enforcement
ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved appointments to the Alabaster Water Board, authorized acquisition of property and Mayor Scott Brakefield honored Alabaster law enforcement, during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Brakefield honored Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney and his fellow law enforcement officers in recognition...
Shelby Reporter
“A very special night:” Alabaster BOE recognizes Teacher of the Year
ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council Chamber was packed after a reception Monday, Jan. 9 as family, friends, teachers and administrators gathered to recognize the recipients of the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year award during an Alabaster City Schools Board of Education meeting. “This is a very special night,”...
Shelby Reporter
Martina Winston honored with Community Service Award
PELHAM – It is evident Martina Winston has truly given back to her community as she receives the Alabama Recreation and Parks District III award Community Service Award. Winston has dedicated more than 12 years to the Pelham Youth Cheer Program and was recognized for her service within the community.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby Baptist celebrates grand opening of new cardiovascular unit
ALABASTER – The second floor of Shelby Baptist Medical Center was crowded as people gathered to celebrate the grand opening of its new cardiovascular unit. This new unit marks a $4.5 million investment into the community as Shelby Baptist hopes to provide a state-of-the-art space for patients to recover after undergoing cardiovascular procedures.
Shelby Reporter
American Idol winner Taylor Hicks to perform in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA – American Idol winner and Alabama native, Taylor Hicks, will perform two intimate shows in Columbiana this weekend. The shows will be held at the Shelby County Arts Council on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday. Jan. 14 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. “I couldn’t be more excited to come to...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea’s McPhail sets new indoor state record, others shine at Icebreaker Invitational
BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood, Calera, Chelsea, Helena, Indian Springs, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Shelby County all competed in the boys and girls events in the Ice Breaker Track and Field Invitational held at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Jan. 7, but it was Chelsea’s Cady McPhail who stuck out from the pack.
Shelby Reporter
No. 8 Spain Park tops Chelsea in area showdown
CHELSEA – Spain Park picked up another area against the Chelsea Hornets on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Jaguars are now 2-0 in their area after taking down the Hornets 68-42. Chelsea kept the area matchup close in the first quarter after trailing 17-12. The Hornets posted six points from the free-throw line and six points inside the paint.
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood boys beat Pelham in area matchup thriller
PELHAM — The Briarwood Lions picked up its first area win of the New Year in a tightly-contested 66-57 victory to county foe the Pelham Panthers on Friday, Jan. 6. Pelham started the opening quarter strong with Kamari Hollis knocking down a basket outside the arc in the first couple of minutes of the game. Shortly after, Thompson Gennari followed Hollis with a basket picked up within the paint.
Shelby Reporter
Helena boys down Briarwood to start area play 1-0
NORTH SHELBY – Behind three scorers in double figures and a hounding defensive effort, the Helena Huskies made a statement to open area play on Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in a road win against Briarwood. The Huskies opened the game on a 15-4 run and never looked back, as...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham boys defeat Leeds
PELHAM – Pelham boys knocked down Leeds on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Panthers won 70-51. Pelham took a one-point lead after posting 13 points in the first quarter. The Panthers extended their lead over Leeds after posting another 13 points before the break while limiting Leeds to eight points.
