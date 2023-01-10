ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

'Hey Dude' Stars Christine Taylor and David Lascher Dish on Their Real-Life Romance While Filming (Exclusive)

Christine Taylor is opening up about why it was only until recently that she and David Lascher decided to reveal they dated while filming the Nickelodeon show, Hey Dude. The 51-year-old actress tells ET's Deidre Behar that it didn't dawn on her that anyone would care as their individual profiles grew and they engrained themselves in Hollywood. Taylor and Lascher made the revelation last month in a preview of their iHeart Radio podcast, Hey Dude... the 90s Called!. Lascher told Taylor she was his "first real love" and that "it was full of teen angst."
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
ETOnline.com

Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
ETOnline.com

Jenna Ortega Admits She Has Regrets Over Her Viral 'Wednesday' Dance (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega officially made her Golden Globes debut! The Wednesday star wowed on the red carpet Tuesday in a flowing nude Gucci gown with cutouts as she arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony. The 20-year-old actress topped off her goddess-inspired look with a dark red bob flipped out at the ends, and matching diamond necklaces and rings.
ETOnline.com

Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders 'Like Each Other a Lot,' Source Says

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders could be a thing! A source tells ET that the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars have been hanging out -- a lot. "Pete and Chase have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot," the source says. "They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural."
ETOnline.com

Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Wins Most Popular at 2023 Golden Globes: See the Shout-Outs and Pics

He might not have won a Golden Globe, but on Tuesday night, Brad Pitt was front row center at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 59-year-old Babylon star was by far the most popular star of the night, receiving multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers. Globe winner Austin...

