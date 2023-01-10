Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Kyle Richards Shares How She Feels About Lisa Rinna's 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Exit
Kyle Richards is sharing how she feels about Lisa Rinna's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In an Amazon Live video Wednesday, Richards invited those watching her live broadcast to ask any questions they had for her about the show, but before any were asked, the reality TV star decided to address Rinna's exit herself.
ETOnline.com
'Hey Dude' Stars Christine Taylor and David Lascher Dish on Their Real-Life Romance While Filming (Exclusive)
Christine Taylor is opening up about why it was only until recently that she and David Lascher decided to reveal they dated while filming the Nickelodeon show, Hey Dude. The 51-year-old actress tells ET's Deidre Behar that it didn't dawn on her that anyone would care as their individual profiles grew and they engrained themselves in Hollywood. Taylor and Lascher made the revelation last month in a preview of their iHeart Radio podcast, Hey Dude... the 90s Called!. Lascher told Taylor she was his "first real love" and that "it was full of teen angst."
ETOnline.com
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
ETOnline.com
Rihanna Laughs as Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Take All the Time You Want' With New Music
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!. Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer. "I'm gonna say...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
ETOnline.com
Jenna Ortega Admits She Has Regrets Over Her Viral 'Wednesday' Dance (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega officially made her Golden Globes debut! The Wednesday star wowed on the red carpet Tuesday in a flowing nude Gucci gown with cutouts as she arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony. The 20-year-old actress topped off her goddess-inspired look with a dark red bob flipped out at the ends, and matching diamond necklaces and rings.
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Says There Will Be at Least Two More Seasons (Exclusive)
While fans are champing at the bit for Yellowstone to return later this summer for the second half of season 5, they can indulge on this bit of exciting news -- there will be a season 6 and 7, according to Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser. The 47-year-old actor shared...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Meri Brown Release Statement, 'Permanently Terminate' Their Marriage
It's officially over between Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown. The former couple took to social media on Tuesday to release a joint statement on the status of their marriage. "In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own...
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
ETOnline.com
Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders 'Like Each Other a Lot,' Source Says
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders could be a thing! A source tells ET that the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars have been hanging out -- a lot. "Pete and Chase have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot," the source says. "They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural."
ETOnline.com
Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series
A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Wins Most Popular at 2023 Golden Globes: See the Shout-Outs and Pics
He might not have won a Golden Globe, but on Tuesday night, Brad Pitt was front row center at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 59-year-old Babylon star was by far the most popular star of the night, receiving multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers. Globe winner Austin...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Kody's Daughter Gwendlyn Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor About Kody and Robyn's Daughter
Gwendlyn Brown is shutting down some disturbing rumors about her father, Kody Brown, and her stepsister, Aurora. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star recently addressed the rumors in her YouTube recap of a past episode of the family's TLC reality series. When it came time for her to answer fan questions,...
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Best, Biggest and Most Memorable Moments of the Night!
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood came together for a celebration of cinema and television on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at the 2023 Golden Globes. The night's host, Jerrod Carmichael, opened the night with a surprisingly frank and candid opening monologue that addressed the...
