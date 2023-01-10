The Zacks Automotive- Retail and Wholesale- Parts industry is in a fix amid concerns of economic slowdown stemming from Fed’s aggressive monetary policy tightening to rein in inflation. Demand for cars is beginning to wane, hurting the industry’s prospects. Additionally, commodity cost inflation, supply chain snafus and escalating operational expenses may dent the industry participants’ earnings. While the shift to green vehicles may create new opportunities, operational headwinds must be addressed to stay ahead of the game. Cost management holds the key now. Industry participants like O’Reilly Automotive (

1 DAY AGO