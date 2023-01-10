Read full article on original website
The most liberal colleges in America right now
Slide 1 of 51: While there is no indisputable proof that there are more liberals than conservatives in academia—and while it is likely that arguments against political bias have more to do with ideological challenges than oppression—the perception that higher education is overwhelmingly liberal is a persistent one. A recurring theme in some conservative circles is that U.S. colleges are too liberal in general: Reporting from The Conversation holds that certain activists "have claimed that universities brainwash students and indoctrinate them into believing a liberal ideology." It is true, though, that some schools are more liberal than others. Just as there are purposely conservative schools, there also are schools that have a history of liberalism or progressive ideology, schools that exist in more liberal regions of the country, and schools that are progressive by design. These schools tend to be among the most prestigious, largest, and best-endowed schools in the United States. Stacker consulted the Niche college explorer site in order to determine the 50 most liberal universities and colleges in America. For this gallery, we ranked schools' liberalism based on students' reviews of the schools' campus communities. These reviews weighed the political leaning of the reviewer, if the reviewer attends or has attended the school, and the reviewer's opinion of it. Niche's methodology considered students' self-reported political leanings while at the college they currently or recently attend(ed); and the results of student surveys (data released and accurate as of January 2022) on campus political preferences, specifically liberal students' opinions about the political leanings of students at the college they currently or recently attend(ed). Keep reading to find out which schools are the country's most liberal. You may also like: Best private colleges in every state Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
Native American group urge Apache to change its name
Natives in Tech, a charitable organization founded to empower Native American peoples by offering networking events among other initiatives, has urged The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) to change its name out of respect for the Indigenous culture that it is said to appropriate. In a blog post (opens in new...
A Ranking of the Most Sprawling States in the Union
The United States is a vast and diverse country, comprising 50 states that stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Among these states, there are some that are particularly large in terms of both land area and population. In this article, we will take a closer look at the 10 largest states in the US, exploring their geography, demographics, and unique features. From the frozen tundra of Alaska to the rolling prairies of Oklahoma, these states are home to a wide range of landscapes, cultures, and communities.
U.S. Marketing Giant Trailer Park Promotes Co-Presidents
EXCLUSIVE: U.S. marketing giant Trailer Park has promoted Co-Presidents Kelly Adelman and Jen Kline to oversee the AV division across Europe and South America. One year after they were promoted their current roles, the pair will help oversee new work in Mexico, special projects in Brazil and production in Argentina, along with ongoing European business. Former Universal exec Adelman has overseen growth within Trailer Park’s film/streaming business since joining, while Kline has built up the AV TV team across more than a decade. Trailer Park has come off the back of a year in which it made four Super Bowl LVI spots...
Communities of color see the first and worst impacts of climate change. Let’s change that | Guest Opinion
Protecting the environment is not just an American ideal, it is a fundamental human need, says David Reira.
Huge deposits of rare earth elements "crucial to enable the green transition" discovered in Sweden
Kiruna, Sweden — Iron-ore miner LKAB said Thursday that it has identified "significant deposits" of rare earth elements in Arctic Sweden that are essential for the manufacture of electric vehicles and wind turbines. The Swedish government-owned mining company, which mines iron ore at Kiruna, nearly 600 miles north of Stockholm, said there are more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.
