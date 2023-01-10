Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 24.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Thursday was 24.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to stay in a flat crest near 24.9 feet the next few days. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.9 Thu 7 pm CST 24.9 24.9 24.9
Tornado Warning issued for Barbour, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barbour; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama * Until 415 PM CST. * At 317 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ariton, or 8 miles south of Brundidge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Clio, Blue Springs, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Texasville, Richards Crossroads, Blue Springs State Park, Tennille and Hamilton Crossroads. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet building to 12 to 18 feet with local sets to 20 feet early Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. Local damaging surf possible Friday. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Grant, Hettinger, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 03:21:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Stark; Stutsman DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast, and southwest North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ early this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Interior Cumberland Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 06:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise through the morning with the threat of additional accumulating wintry precipitation ending.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 06:50:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-13 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a half a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Lyon and Osceola Counties. In Minnesota, Lincoln, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 07:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a half a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Lyon and Osceola Counties. In Minnesota, Lincoln, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Harlan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 03:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Phelps; Sherman; Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Through 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air temperatures well below freezing may cause dense freezing fog and slick roadways and sidewalks through the Friday morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lincoln, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 07:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lincoln; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a half a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Lyon and Osceola Counties. In Minnesota, Lincoln, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Northeast Foothills and Motherlode Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during these winds.
Flood Advisory issued for Ferry, Okanogan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 16:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 11:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ferry; Okanogan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Central and Northeast Washington, including the following counties, in North Central Washington, Okanogan. In Northeast Washington, Ferry. * WHEN...Until 645 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 251 AM PST, Radar and gauge reports indicated heavy rain and snowmelt in the past 24 hours. Minor flooding can be expected in the advisory area. Between 0.6 and 1.1 inch of rain has already fallen with an additional quarter to a half inch possible through this evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Nespelem Community, North Omak, Coulee Dam, Pateros, Riverside, Elmer City, Nespelem, Disautel, Synarep, Keller, Monse and Malott. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 03:37:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Nantucket; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 05:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Polk; Thayer; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Through 10 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air temperatures well below freezing may cause dense freezing fog and slick roadways and sidewalks this morning.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Custer, Garfield, Holt, Keya Paha, Loup by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 03:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Custer; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Loup; Rock; Wheeler DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mercer, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mercer; Summers WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds may bring periods of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
Flood Warning issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 06:31:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream and river flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1008 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flooding is occurring along the Big Sur River near Big Sur. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Sur Village and Andrew Molera State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oconee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Oconee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EST FOR EASTERN RABUN AND CENTRAL OCONEE COUNTIES At 344 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Clayton, or 7 miles northeast of Tallulah Gorge State Park, moving east at 50 mph. Hail over an inch in size has been reported with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Lakemont, Oconee State Park, Mountain Rest, Long Creek, Pine Mountain, Tallulah Gorge State Park, Lake Rabun, Clayton and Mountain City. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Block Island, Newport by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 03:37:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Block Island; Newport WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 05:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Through 10 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air temperatures well below freezing may cause dense freezing fog and slick roadways and sidewalks this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 04:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. The greater snow accumulations across northern areas. * WHERE...Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, Central Penobscot, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
