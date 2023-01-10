Effective: 2023-01-10 06:31:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream and river flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1008 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flooding is occurring along the Big Sur River near Big Sur. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Sur Village and Andrew Molera State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO