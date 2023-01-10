Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Statewide Ban of Assault Weapons
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Tuesday, the Illinois House approved the statewide ban of assault weapons. The Senate first passed the bill 34 to 20 on Monday, followed by a House vote of 68 to 41. The Protect Communities Act that bans assault weapons was passed on January 10th, 2023....
newschannel20.com
Reactions across the aisle on the assault weapons ban
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed the assault weapons ban into law, and there has been controversy surrounding the ban leading up to and after its passage. Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee said in part, "Neither myself nor my office will be checking to...
newschannel20.com
Assault Weapons Ban sees local pushback
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act” into law, which makes Illinois the ninth state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The response from local officials was almost immediate as county sheriff’s...
newschannel20.com
Sheriff's Offices across Illinois won't enforce parts of assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Multiple Sheriff's Offices across Illinois will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois. The new law also requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership, ensuring that law enforcement knows the location of these weapons.
newschannel20.com
Local sheriff calls assault weapons ban unconstitutional, won't enforce parts of it
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout said he and his office will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday, because he believes "HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution." In...
newschannel20.com
Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois’ access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B....
newschannel20.com
New court date for former Illinois Speaker of the House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A court date has been set for former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. Madigan faces racketeering charges. The trial is set for April 1, 2024. Madigan was originally indicted in 2022. The original indictment says Madigan and a close friend Michael McClain conspired...
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Water Plan updated for first time since 1984
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Water Plan, which serves as a blueprint for addressing key water-related challenges in the state over the next decade, has been updated for the first time since 1984 and is available to help guide state and local leaders in setting priorities for water resources.
newschannel20.com
Local Ward meeting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents in ward seven have the opportunity to share their concerns about their neighborhood. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Alderman Joe McMenamin are holding a community discussion Wednesday night for ward seven. People can not only share their thoughts they can also learn about the...
newschannel20.com
Discussions underway to remove food sales tax in Utah, governor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to see Utah’s sales tax on food eliminated, and he believes there’s some momentum around it as the new legislative session gets underway. “I’ll be really honest with you,” he told KUTV in a one-on-one interview...
newschannel20.com
FBI Springfield raising awareness during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — FBI Springfield is raising awareness of human trafficking during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Every year, many adults and children are trafficked worldwide, with more...
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Museum to host Native American Sovereignty
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) will host four virtual panel discussions as part of its “Understanding Native American Sovereignty Series” beginning Jan. 19. The series aims to provide education and awareness about Native American sovereignty. Participants will learn more about Indian Country and...
newschannel20.com
New details in Warrensburg murder
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — New information emerged during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation. When deputies arrived...
newschannel20.com
EMS workers facing 1st degree murder charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two emergency medical services (EMS) workers are facing first-degree murder charges. The Sangamon County State's Attorney, Dan Wright, says Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield, died in the care of two EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were arrested and are facing first-degree...
newschannel20.com
Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant
LA SALLE, Ill. (AP) — Officials said a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials sent an emergency alert advising...
newschannel20.com
Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
newschannel20.com
Man convicted of aggravated domestic battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man will serve jail time after being convicted of aggravated domestic battery. Aaron K. Fuller, 31, was found guilty after a 2-day trial before the Honorable Circuit Judge John Madonia. We're told the disturbance happened on May 14, 2020, in the 2000 block of...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested on gun and drug charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. The Sangamon County Sherrif's Office says at 5 p.m. on Friday, detectives obtained a search...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Fire Department responds to hazmat fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Center around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department says discovered there was a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler system. Firefighters requested a hazmat response due to the large amounts...
newschannel20.com
USDA invests $250,000 in local ag producer to strengthen Illinois’ meat supply chain
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $250,000 grant to Hufednick Farms Inc on Wednesday as part of an initiative to help farmers, ranchers, processors, and rural businesses diversify Illinois’ meat supply. “Expanding opportunities and eliminating unnecessary obstacles in our food supply chain...
Comments / 0