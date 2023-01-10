Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
Ice fishing can lure those not hitting the slopes for winter fun
It's been heaven in Utah for skiers and snowboarders because of record snowfalls, but for those who don't hit the slopes, ice fishing is an option for a great winter activity.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City adopts strategy to eliminate traffic-related fatalities
SALT LAKE CITY — A growing concern over Utah’s road safety has prompted Salt Lake City to join the Vision Zero Network, Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Wednesday. In 2022, 320 lives were lost on roads within the state according to UDOT and DPS. The network is a national...
Snow collapses canopy on vehicles at Heber City dealership
One of her latest victims: Karl Malone Polaris on 900 S. Main St. in Heber. Heber City Police told KPCW a canopy crumpled under the weight of the snow earlier this week. No one was hurt but a few UTVs were underneath when it came crashing down. The storm also...
Calm skies ahead of another active stretch
After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
ABC 4
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Jan. 12, 2022 — 10 p.m.: Remembering Lisa Presley, …. Lisa Presley has died at 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. A...
Little Cottonwood Canyon closes as avalanche danger looms
Heavy new snow from last night has increased avalanche danger from "moderate" to "high" along the Wasatch Mountain ranges with areas like Little Cottonwood Canyon remaining closed for much of the day Wednesday for avalanche mitigation.
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Hot on the trail of reindeer in Utah
I first time I came face to face with a living, breathing reindeer was a few weeks ago at the Reindeer Express hosted by Utah State University vet students. Two vets from the Mt. West Animal Hospital near Provo had brought two of their reindeer with them to Cache Valley and were standing by to answer our questions.
kslnewsradio.com
Ski bus service to Big and Little Cottonwood gets over $200,00 in funding
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Council passed a vote Tuesday for additional ski buses in Big and Little Cottonwood. The funding comes amid a Utah Transit Authority staffing shortage that has affected its ski bus service. The council appropriated just under $240,000 in funding for a private...
ksl.com
Troopers warn of 'dangerous conditions' after avalanche at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO CANYON — Troopers asked drivers to avoid stopping on the road near Bridal Veil Falls due to "dangerous conditions" created by an avalanche in Provo Canyon, and officials are warning of continued avalanches in the backcountry. Vehicles were backed up Tuesday on state Route 189, in the canyon,...
KSLTV
Woman dead following crash in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A woman is dead following a crash in Spanish Fork Canyon on Wednesday night. The woman was driving on U.S. Highway 6 in a Honda headed toward Spanish Fork when she somehow lost control of the vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said. The car went onto the eastbound side of the road and was hit by a Ford truck, which was pulling a trailer.
ksl.com
The 4 ski resorts with the most snow in the country are all in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is living up to its claim of having the "greatest snow on earth" this winter. The four resorts with the most snow in the country are all a short drive from Salt Lake City in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. As of Wednesday, Alta...
kslnewsradio.com
Steer into a slide, what does that even mean?
SALT LAKE CITY — You’re driving in rain that turns into snow and the roads are icy. You brake to avoid the car in front of you. Brake too hard, and you could be spinning out of control. It happened to drivers in northern Utah this week. Rain...
kslnewsradio.com
Sugar House and South Salt Lake looking to expand S-line
SALT LAKE CITY — South Salt Lake and portions of Sugar House are looking to become a “second downtown” for Utah’s capital city. But while Sugar House works to be a “Transit Oriented Development,” some residents have noted both pros and cons with development efforts.
kslnewsradio.com
Small fire set intentionally on Utah Capitol steps, suspect in custody
SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man Thursday morning on suspicion of arson after police say he lit a fire on the steps of the Utah Capitol. Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Shaun Mumedy said authorities got the report early this morning. “Crews responded but upon their...
Rare weather 'phenomenon' seen at Salt Lake City school
No matter how many times you think you've seen it all, Mother Nature always comes up with new ways to surprise and entertain.
Stolen travel trailer recovered by Summit County Sheriffs Department in Samak
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An area resident notified Summit County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday that a travel trailer was hanging partially off a small bridge on a snow-covered Beaver Creek […]
KSLTV
DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties. According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7. The virus...
Warning, advisories issued as another wintry storm arrives in Utah
When did the National Weather Service send out Utah winter storm advisory? Will Utah get more snow?
KSLTV
UHP urges drivers to slow down after video shows car losing control, sliding
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down, especially during winter weather conditions, after a vehicle lost control and slid towards the center median. The incident occurred at 7:49 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. A location for the slide was not provided. “Remember...
