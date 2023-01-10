ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Calm skies ahead of another active stretch

After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Jan. 12, 2022 — 10 p.m.: Remembering Lisa Presley, …. Lisa Presley has died at 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. A...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
upr.org

Wild About Utah: Hot on the trail of reindeer in Utah

I first time I came face to face with a living, breathing reindeer was a few weeks ago at the Reindeer Express hosted by Utah State University vet students. Two vets from the Mt. West Animal Hospital near Provo had brought two of their reindeer with them to Cache Valley and were standing by to answer our questions.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Woman dead following crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A woman is dead following a crash in Spanish Fork Canyon on Wednesday night. The woman was driving on U.S. Highway 6 in a Honda headed toward Spanish Fork when she somehow lost control of the vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said. The car went onto the eastbound side of the road and was hit by a Ford truck, which was pulling a trailer.
SPANISH FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Steer into a slide, what does that even mean?

SALT LAKE CITY — You’re driving in rain that turns into snow and the roads are icy. You brake to avoid the car in front of you. Brake too hard, and you could be spinning out of control. It happened to drivers in northern Utah this week. Rain...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sugar House and South Salt Lake looking to expand S-line

SALT LAKE CITY — South Salt Lake and portions of Sugar House are looking to become a “second downtown” for Utah’s capital city. But while Sugar House works to be a “Transit Oriented Development,” some residents have noted both pros and cons with development efforts.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties. According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7. The virus...
UTAH STATE

