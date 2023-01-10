ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxley, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wbyz94.com

James Aderson Lee, Sr

Baxley Funeral Home announces the death and funeral services for 71 year-old Mr. James Aderson Lee, Sr. who departed this life on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at Flagler Nursing Home in Bonnell Florida. The funeral service for Mr. Lee will be on Saturday, January 14 at 4:00 pm. at Rachel...
BAXLEY, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Funeral home has a new owner

Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta is under new ownership. Jonathan Roundtree, a native of Ware County, took over the reigns as owner January 2, 2023 of the soon to be 66-year-old funeral home. He is no stranger to the funeral business. “We’ve known Jonathan for years,” Ernest Frye said of...
NAHUNTA, GA
Savannah Tribune

A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds

A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Grice Connect

Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact

For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
PORTAL, GA
douglasnow.com

Jeff Davis inmate escapes on Christmas Day, captured in Waycross

A Jeff Davis County inmate who made a break for freedom on Christmas day is back in custody. At approximately 2:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022, Jay Carroll Fergueron escaped the Jeff Davis County Jail after being held on active warrant through another county. After nearly two weeks on the run, Ware State K9 officers located and arrested Fugueron in Waycross. Officers from the Waycross Police Department arrived to transport Fergueron to the county jail. Fergueron is back in Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office custody and faces new charges for escape and interfering with government property.
WAYCROSS, GA
douglasnow.com

Second trial in death of Vann Brown scheduled for this month

The second of three trials in the state's case regarding the January 2020 death of Vann Brown is scheduled to take place at the end of the month. The defense has filed several pretrial motions, which will be heard later this week by Superior Court Judge Kelly Brooks. Jason’s brother,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Unidentified woman found dismembered near Georgia hunting club

RICEBORO, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim who was found dismembered near a hunting club in December. A woman’s partial remains were found on Dec. 2 in the woods of the Portal Hunting Club near Jones...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Swainsboro man arrested for aggravated assault

A 22-year-old Swainsboro resident has been arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly firing a handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to a call for domestic dispute at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 after shots were fired at the Southern Villas on Chandler Road.
SWAINSBORO, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy

Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings

VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 12-year-old boy in Bulloch County died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. It happened on Maria Sorrell Road just after 7 a.m. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the child as Eli Bradley. Georgia State Patrol said Bradley was running toward his school...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer. A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department. If you...
douglasnow.com

Home search results in meth arrest

Robert Dean Turner, 59, who was out on bond for prior drug charges, was recently arrested for possession of methamphetamine after the Coffee County Drug Unit searched his home. According to a copy of a preliminary report of the arrest, on January 5, 2023, detectives with the unit conducted a...
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

220 drug-related arrests made in Coffee County in 2022

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - According to a rural health study, the drug problem is getting worse in small counties in South Georgia. The Coffee County Drug Unit made 220 arrests in 2022. The CCDU seized approximately 7.46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine last year. Deputy Fred Cole says the street value...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy