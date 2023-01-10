ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Ozone hole and air quality report in North Dakota

By Joe Rinaldi
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYCwI_0k90yWYg00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — According to the EPA, North Dakota continues to have good ozone and air quality reports throughout the year.

But our good air quality and ozone health not only impact our state but also helps the ozone levels worldwide.

We’ve all heard about the ozone hole over Antarctica, but some good news.

In the United Nations’ recent report, the protective ozone layer is healing and should be completely healed in 43 years.

Scientists say this happened in part because, after 35 years, every country in the world agreed to stop producing chemicals that destroyed the ozone.

KX Conversation: Taxidermy

Hydro-fluoro-carbons are caused by air conditioning and refrigeration. These carbons slowly destroy the ozone.

States, like North Dakota, use the least amount of air conditioning in the country and therefore, confirmed why North Dakota has such low levels of these compounds.

“To help with this effort, the Energy Department is finding new alternatives to HFC’s that also boost efficiency in today’s equipment. It’s also working on new technologies such as magnetocaloric cooling to eventually replace refrigerant-based vapor compression altogether,” said a video from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The United Nations’ report clarifies that other factors do impact the ozone out of human control, such as volcanic eruptions. But it states this healing of the ozone layer is good news overall.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
froggyweb.com

Doug Leier: A big picture look at North Dakota winter fishing

When the first storm iced some parts of North Dakota, then followed with snow from inches to feet, a collective sigh could be heard from Williston to Wahpeton. After the snow was moved, those with a glass half-full attitude smiled with thoughts of ice fishing. There was more snow, more cold, but the hardy souls had seen this before.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Organ shortage felt in North Dakota, around country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first organ transplant success was a kidney in 1954. Since then, methods have continued to improve, and success stories have become more common. The United States even reached a major milestone last September: 1 million organ transplants. But more people than ever are still waiting for a life-saving transplant.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?

North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 […]
KANSAS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wdayradionow.com

Fentanyl crisis expanding in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- The fentanyl crisis in North Dakota is expanding. The state saw an increase in 2022 in the number of people addicted to opioids and the number of patients seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction. Officials say access is the number one reason for the increase in fentanyl use.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Wrigley sues feds over losses from canceled oil lease sales

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the U.S. Department of the Interior, citing a potential of $1 billion in lost revenue for the state due to the cancellation of federal oil lease sales by the Bureau of Land Management.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

ND & MN gas pipeline update

There could be a glitch in efforts to build a natural gas pipeline from western Minnesota to East Grand Forks (MN). North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says they just recently learned that an application submitted back in May contains incorrect information and is missing some substantial contracts. Viking...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KX News

KX Conversation: North Dakota Caves

During the conversation, Murphy discussed what our caves tell us about North Dakota, what erosional pipes are, what the caves offer to plants and animals, what Native Americans and early settlers used them for, and if there are any undiscovered caves.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

25 states increase minimum wage; North Dakota does not

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we ring in the new year, many states around the country have raised their minimum wage for 2023. North Dakota was not one of them. With exactly half of all 50 states in America raising their minimum wage, it has raised questions about why North Dakota did not.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy