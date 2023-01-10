Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Treutlen Names New Head Football Coach
Treutlen Middle High School has named William P. Collins as the new Head Football Coach for the Vikings The school system is extremely grateful for the time and work the search committee put into the process of selecting the best candidate for Treutlen County to help grow our football program. The selection committee was comprised of three community members and three school system staff. The committee unanimously nominated Coach Collins for the Head Football position in Treutlen County.
wbyz94.com
James Aderson Lee, Sr
Baxley Funeral Home announces the death and funeral services for 71 year-old Mr. James Aderson Lee, Sr. who departed this life on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at Flagler Nursing Home in Bonnell Florida. The funeral service for Mr. Lee will be on Saturday, January 14 at 4:00 pm. at Rachel...
Savannah Tribune
A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds
A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
douglasnow.com
Second trial in death of Vann Brown scheduled for this month
The second of three trials in the state's case regarding the January 2020 death of Vann Brown is scheduled to take place at the end of the month. The defense has filed several pretrial motions, which will be heard later this week by Superior Court Judge Kelly Brooks. Jason’s brother,...
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
douglasnow.com
Jeff Davis inmate escapes on Christmas Day, captured in Waycross
A Jeff Davis County inmate who made a break for freedom on Christmas day is back in custody. At approximately 2:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022, Jay Carroll Fergueron escaped the Jeff Davis County Jail after being held on active warrant through another county. After nearly two weeks on the run, Ware State K9 officers located and arrested Fugueron in Waycross. Officers from the Waycross Police Department arrived to transport Fergueron to the county jail. Fergueron is back in Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office custody and faces new charges for escape and interfering with government property.
Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact
For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
WALB 10
3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
Swainsboro man arrested for aggravated assault
A 22-year-old Swainsboro resident has been arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly firing a handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to a call for domestic dispute at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 after shots were fired at the Southern Villas on Chandler Road.
douglasnow.com
Home search results in meth arrest
Robert Dean Turner, 59, who was out on bond for prior drug charges, was recently arrested for possession of methamphetamine after the Coffee County Drug Unit searched his home. According to a copy of a preliminary report of the arrest, on January 5, 2023, detectives with the unit conducted a...
wtoc.com
FBI raided Hinesville church over possible VA fraud, according to court documents
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than six months since the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a church in Hinesville. The raid in Hinesville was connected to raids in four other cities, Augusta, Ga., Killeen, Texas, Fayetteville, N.C., and Tacoma, Wash. Now, a lawsuit filed in federal court...
Statesboro police arrest aggravated assault suspect in Swainsboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is in custody after shooting at his girlfriend and her father in Statesboro last week. According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to Southern Villas on Chandler Road on Friday, Jan. 6 around 7:11 p.m. for a domestic dispute which led to shots being fired. Upon […]
allongeorgia.com
Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
WALB 10
220 drug-related arrests made in Coffee County in 2022
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - According to a rural health study, the drug problem is getting worse in small counties in South Georgia. The Coffee County Drug Unit made 220 arrests in 2022. The CCDU seized approximately 7.46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine last year. Deputy Fred Cole says the street value...
wtoc.com
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 12-year-old boy in Bulloch County died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. It happened on Maria Sorrell Road just after 7 a.m. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the child as Eli Bradley. Georgia State Patrol said Bradley was running toward his school...
Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings
VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
Bulloch County student dies after being struck by car
A Bulloch County Schools student has died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM to the intersection of Maria Sorrell Road and Stillwater Drive to a child struck by a car.
WALB 10
Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer. A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department. If you...
douglasnow.com
Homerville woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Officers from the the Douglas Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old woman from Homerville on possession charges during a traffic stop. According to the incident report, on January 1, 2023, around 11:12 a.m., an officer was on patrol when his tag reader alerted him that a vehicle next to him had a suspended registration.
