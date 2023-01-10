Read full article on original website
Multiple projects underway to improve lane line visibility
If you were caught in this week's snow squall- there's a good chance you were wishing for traffic lines that were lit up as the weather conditions made it nearly impossible to see your lane clearly.
Ice fishing can lure those not hitting the slopes for winter fun
It's been heaven in Utah for skiers and snowboarders because of record snowfalls, but for those who don't hit the slopes, ice fishing is an option for a great winter activity.
upr.org
Utah found to be third most interested state in electric bikes
A new analysis from experts at icebike.org reveals that Utah is the third most interested state in electric bikes. This study placed Utah behind Hawaii, which was first and California, which was second in interest in electric bikes. These bike experts analyzed Google Trends data of searches for the keyword...
kuer.org
After a deadly year for pedestrians, UDOT wants drivers to ‘lay off the aggression’
The number of pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists killed in traffic-related accidents on Utah roads was up in 2022, according to preliminary data from the Utah Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety. The numbers are among the highest seen in Utah in years; 53 pedestrians were killed (eight more...
Man allegedly throws ‘Molotov cocktail’ at Utah State Capitol, troopers say
A man has been arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for throwing a "Molotov cocktail" at the Utah State Capitol from the south grand staircase, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Calm skies ahead of another active stretch
After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
Warning, advisories issued as another wintry storm arrives in Utah
When did the National Weather Service send out Utah winter storm advisory? Will Utah get more snow?
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah crushing snowpack numbers this season; exceeding 2022 results
SALT LAKE CITY — Numbers continue to look outstanding when it comes to Utah's water situation this season. On Wednesday, the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service reported the state's median snowpack water is currently at 191% of normal. Overall, with 83 days left to go in the season, Utah has already reached 80% of its median peak.
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Hot on the trail of reindeer in Utah
I first time I came face to face with a living, breathing reindeer was a few weeks ago at the Reindeer Express hosted by Utah State University vet students. Two vets from the Mt. West Animal Hospital near Provo had brought two of their reindeer with them to Cache Valley and were standing by to answer our questions.
UHP: All lanes blocked on Legacy Pkwy Southbound due to semi-truck rollover crash
The rear trailer of a semi-truck has rolled and is blocking all lanes of Legacy Parkway Southbound at Parrish Lane, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
‘We are about as wet as we can get,’ Utah water expert says
Utah watersheds are basking in an incredible start to the water year, with 2023 bringing plentiful mountain snow and generous helpings of rain in the valleys. Will the storminess hold on, or are dry months ahead?
Utah winter storms clear atmosphere, improve air quality
If there is one thing that we can count on along the Wasatch Front during the winter season, it’s bad air quality at some point. Inversions are common during the winter months along the northern valleys, which can lead to the build-up of bad air.
KSLTV
DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties. According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7. The virus...
kslnewsradio.com
Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?
SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
Median snowpack water equivalent surpasses 2022’s highest peak
UTAH— The 2022-2023 winter season continues to bring snow and rain across the state. Statewide, the median snowpack water equivalent is at 191%, surpassing the peak of 2022’s snowpack water […]
Latest weather alerts in effect for Utah
Winter weather alerts are posted through Wednesday evening as another atmospheric river event impacts Utah.
ABC 4
Storm fades as high pressure moves in
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We start to wrap up this latest atmospheric river event by this morning in the valleys and the evenings in the mountains. Our Winter Weather Advisory was expanded to include the Wasatch Front and Tooele County but once we get through the morning commute, drier conditions will take hold.
890kdxu.com
INAPPROPRIATE: 30 Plates DENIED By The State Of Utah
Some people may disagree, but I think that vanity plates are cool. They're a fun way to brand your company car like we have with the B92.1 B Cube. Or perhaps you would get a vanity plate to show off your hobbies and interests. For example, NTTA PLZ would let everyone know that you are a big fan of knitting.
ksl.com
Southern Utah woman charged in fatal head-on crash
HURRICANE, Washington County — A woman with a history of drug-related crimes was arrested Monday after police say she caused a fatal crash in southern Utah in July after crossing into oncoming traffic. Melissa Miner, 40, was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on Monday and charged...
New winter weather advisory issued for Wasatch Front with storm's 2nd wave
How many inches of snow are projected to fall? What does the National Weather Service Say?
