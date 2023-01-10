ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

upr.org

Utah found to be third most interested state in electric bikes

A new analysis from experts at icebike.org reveals that Utah is the third most interested state in electric bikes. This study placed Utah behind Hawaii, which was first and California, which was second in interest in electric bikes. These bike experts analyzed Google Trends data of searches for the keyword...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Calm skies ahead of another active stretch

After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah crushing snowpack numbers this season; exceeding 2022 results

SALT LAKE CITY — Numbers continue to look outstanding when it comes to Utah's water situation this season. On Wednesday, the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service reported the state's median snowpack water is currently at 191% of normal. Overall, with 83 days left to go in the season, Utah has already reached 80% of its median peak.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Wild About Utah: Hot on the trail of reindeer in Utah

I first time I came face to face with a living, breathing reindeer was a few weeks ago at the Reindeer Express hosted by Utah State University vet students. Two vets from the Mt. West Animal Hospital near Provo had brought two of their reindeer with them to Cache Valley and were standing by to answer our questions.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties. According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7. The virus...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?

SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Storm fades as high pressure moves in

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We start to wrap up this latest atmospheric river event by this morning in the valleys and the evenings in the mountains. Our Winter Weather Advisory was expanded to include the Wasatch Front and Tooele County but once we get through the morning commute, drier conditions will take hold.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

INAPPROPRIATE: 30 Plates DENIED By The State Of Utah

Some people may disagree, but I think that vanity plates are cool. They're a fun way to brand your company car like we have with the B92.1 B Cube. Or perhaps you would get a vanity plate to show off your hobbies and interests. For example, NTTA PLZ would let everyone know that you are a big fan of knitting.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Southern Utah woman charged in fatal head-on crash

HURRICANE, Washington County — A woman with a history of drug-related crimes was arrested Monday after police say she caused a fatal crash in southern Utah in July after crossing into oncoming traffic. Melissa Miner, 40, was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on Monday and charged...
UTAH STATE

