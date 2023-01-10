ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota House panel is set to advance legislation that would allow the thousands of undocumented immigrants in the state to obtain a driver's license.The effort, dubbed "driver's licenses for all," is 20 years in the making for supporters of the policy, who say it will improve public safety and allow people without legal status to continue contributing to the state's economy."This bill is really about the tens of thousands of individuals and families who lack access to this basic need," said Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, who's sponsoring the bill. "It's about human dignity."In 2003, then-GOP...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO