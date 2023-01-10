ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Elkins High School adds prevention resource officer

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County Commission took action and approved of adding a prevention resource officer to Elkins High School. Corporal Ethan Carr with the Randolph Co. Sheriff’s Office will be filling in the position.

Carr, a graduate of Elkins High School, will be placed full-time in the school next week according to Sheriff Rob Elbon. Carr is currently training this week with liaison Rocky Hepp.

Carr’s familiarity with Elkins should give him advantages according to Sheriff Elbon.

“He knows all of the nooks and crannies of the building and places and entrances and exits,” Sheriff Elbon said. “We think it’s going to be a real good fit.”

Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently

Elkins High School is the biggest school in the county. The move won’t just affect them, but also a few other nearby schools.

“We’re looking forward to putting an officer in that school because not only does it cover Elkins High School, it’s also going to cover the Randolph Technical Center and Midland Elementary School and then there’s an adult learning center there as well,” Sheriff Elbon said. “We think it’s going to be a good add.”

Elkins High School will be the third school in the county to add a PRO, with Elkins Middle School and Tygarts Valley High School being the other two.

“If something happens, this gives us another officer that we can sender quicker to that area or to that school to take care of the situation they may have,” Sheriff Elbon said.

