The Comeback

Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move

USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Former top recruit transferring from USC

One USC player is officially taking the 110 freeway out of town. Trojans receiver Kyle Ford announced to his Twitter page on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last four years at USC. You can read his full statement below: His Plan…✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbWvxyilCy — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 12, 2023... The post Former top recruit transferring from USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator

Lincoln Riley has made a decision about USC’s defensive coordinator. Riley did a “deep dive” into the Trojans program over the last week. He decided that any changes to the coaching staff were unnecessary. That means that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who was the target of much criticism (not unlike many other Riley defensive coordinators... The post Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Unfortunate Title Game Ratings

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game got horrific ratings on Monday night. According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU averaged 17.223 million viewers during Georgia's blowout win against TCU. That makes it the lowest CFP title game since 1999. ...
ATHENS, GA
CBS LA

Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said."He was the toughest player I've ever coached," said John Robinson, White's former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. "He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC Lincoln Riley breaks down signed defensive transfer additions

USC football has made a splash early with its 2023 transfer class, landing a handful of veteran starters and contributors since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened in December. The first wave of those pickups signed with the Trojans, including defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, linebacker Mason Cobb, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

USC's nonsensical decision to declare the word 'field' as racist

The University of Southern California's School of Social Work sent a letter declaring it would no longer use the word "field" when referring to one's area of expertise. Instead, it is replacing it with the word "practicum." Why would such a reputable school make such a silly, nonsensical change? Because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Have the recent storms put a dent in California's historic drought?

Back-to-back storms have dumped several inches of rain, filled Southern California reservoirs and added much-needed water to natural underground storage basins. Yet, experts are saying that we shouldn't assume any of it will cure our historic drought. "I would say we've had a 23-year drought and so we're trying to dig out of that hole," said Municipal Water District of Orange County Director Karl Seckel. "And you can't dig out of it in a series of storms. It's going to take multiple years to dig out from that."The next series of storms will build an even deeper snowpack that is now...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Funko, Snoop Dogg open “Tha Dogg House” in Inglewood

Snoop Dogg and Funko celebrated the opening of ‘Tha Dogg House’ a co-branded store in Inglewood on Jan. 6. “This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” said Snoop Dogg. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world, ‘Tha Dogg House,’ will blow your mind.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Takeout

Why Zankou Chicken Should Go National, and Why It Most Definitely Won’t

Zankou Chicken is the most beloved Middle Eastern food in Los Angeles, a lighthouse of sorts to Angelenos. As soon as you see one, you’re immediately grounded by its familiarity. That’s in part because the city isn’t oversaturated with locations; there are only 12 restaurants listed on the Zankou website, so it still feels special and unique to the area. It’s not like driving down Sunset and seeing the same Starbucks/Pizza Hut/McDonald’s combo every few blocks. No, Zankou is the rare fast-casual chain that churns out food at chain-restaurant scale while offering an intimate, spectacular experience. It could be huge. But will it ever franchise? Probably not.
LOS ANGELES, CA
