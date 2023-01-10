Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move
USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN Announces Unfortunate Ratings For College Football Title Game
When the national title game was set between Georgia and TCU, most college football fans knew it wouldn't be the same draw as if a bigger brand was involved. That was confirmed on Tuesday. Per ESPN's PR team, "The 3-game [College Football Playoff] was up 9% year-over-year, averaging 20.6 ...
Former top recruit transferring from USC
One USC player is officially taking the 110 freeway out of town. Trojans receiver Kyle Ford announced to his Twitter page on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last four years at USC. You can read his full statement below: His Plan…✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbWvxyilCy — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 12, 2023... The post Former top recruit transferring from USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator
Lincoln Riley has made a decision about USC’s defensive coordinator. Riley did a “deep dive” into the Trojans program over the last week. He decided that any changes to the coaching staff were unnecessary. That means that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who was the target of much criticism (not unlike many other Riley defensive coordinators... The post Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USC football loses another recruit: Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from Trojans
Less than a week after Jett White, the nation's No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2025, decommitted from USC, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost another prized recruit. Class of 2024 recruit Aaron Butler, the nation's No. 6 athlete, announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday. As a junior the ...
Sports Media World Reacts To Unfortunate Title Game Ratings
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game got horrific ratings on Monday night. According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU averaged 17.223 million viewers during Georgia's blowout win against TCU. That makes it the lowest CFP title game since 1999. ...
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said."He was the toughest player I've ever coached," said John Robinson, White's former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. "He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really...
College Basketball Odds: Utah vs. UCLA prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023
The Utah Utes (12-5) visit the #7 UCLA Bruins (14-2) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah-UCLA prediction, pick, and how to watch. Utah is coming off a 10-point home loss to Oregon but still sits...
USC football: Trojans' LB Raesjon Davis will return for 2023 season
Davis, a 4-star high school recruit out of Southern California power Mater Dei-Santa Ana, has played sparingly on defense in his first two seasons with the Trojans
247Sports
USC Lincoln Riley breaks down signed defensive transfer additions
USC football has made a splash early with its 2023 transfer class, landing a handful of veteran starters and contributors since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened in December. The first wave of those pickups signed with the Trojans, including defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, linebacker Mason Cobb, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
CB Rodrick Pleasant Puts UCLA in Top 5, Reveals Commitment Date
The elite cornerback will decide between the Bruins, Boston College, Cal, Oregon and USC on Feb. 1.
NCAA Football: Fresno State at Southern California
Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The SC Trojans logo at midfield at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before a game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Southern California Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Examiner
USC's nonsensical decision to declare the word 'field' as racist
The University of Southern California's School of Social Work sent a letter declaring it would no longer use the word "field" when referring to one's area of expertise. Instead, it is replacing it with the word "practicum." Why would such a reputable school make such a silly, nonsensical change? Because...
ocsportszone.com
Highlights and final scores for OC basketball games on Tuesday night, Jan 10
Crean Lutheran 52, Tustin 45: Kaiden Bailey scored 16 points and had three rebounds to lead Crean Lutheran in the Empire League opener Tuesday at Crean Lutheran. Patrick Miranda had nine points and Kenneth Bailey five points and seven rebounds for the Saints. Tustin (13-6, 0-1) was led by Eli...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
Ground stop lifted at LAX as powerful storm continues to pummel Southern California
A ground stop was lifted at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as another powerful storm pummeled Southern California.
Have the recent storms put a dent in California's historic drought?
Back-to-back storms have dumped several inches of rain, filled Southern California reservoirs and added much-needed water to natural underground storage basins. Yet, experts are saying that we shouldn't assume any of it will cure our historic drought. "I would say we've had a 23-year drought and so we're trying to dig out of that hole," said Municipal Water District of Orange County Director Karl Seckel. "And you can't dig out of it in a series of storms. It's going to take multiple years to dig out from that."The next series of storms will build an even deeper snowpack that is now...
2urbangirls.com
Funko, Snoop Dogg open “Tha Dogg House” in Inglewood
Snoop Dogg and Funko celebrated the opening of ‘Tha Dogg House’ a co-branded store in Inglewood on Jan. 6. “This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” said Snoop Dogg. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world, ‘Tha Dogg House,’ will blow your mind.”
The Takeout
Why Zankou Chicken Should Go National, and Why It Most Definitely Won’t
Zankou Chicken is the most beloved Middle Eastern food in Los Angeles, a lighthouse of sorts to Angelenos. As soon as you see one, you’re immediately grounded by its familiarity. That’s in part because the city isn’t oversaturated with locations; there are only 12 restaurants listed on the Zankou website, so it still feels special and unique to the area. It’s not like driving down Sunset and seeing the same Starbucks/Pizza Hut/McDonald’s combo every few blocks. No, Zankou is the rare fast-casual chain that churns out food at chain-restaurant scale while offering an intimate, spectacular experience. It could be huge. But will it ever franchise? Probably not.
