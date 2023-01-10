Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Red Sox Seeking Multiple Middle Infielders; Here Are Three Strong Free-Agent Fits
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infielders, these three players would make a lot of sense.
Carlos Correa Is Not Happy To Be In Minnesota
Today on The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike discuss the Minnesota Twins re-signing SS Carlos Correa.
Padres reportedly eyeing familiar former MVP candidate
The San Diego Padres may be continuing their mad science experiment. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Tuesday that the Padres are among the teams interested in free agent slugger Nelson Cruz. Heyman notes that Padres GM AJ Preller, who was previously an executive for the Texas Rangers, spent time in Texas with... The post Padres reportedly eyeing familiar former MVP candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CBS Sports
Pablo López trade options: Three partners for the Marlins' suddenly overstocked rotation
The Miami Marlins made a notable addition on Tuesday, signing veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million with a club option. Cueto enjoyed a resurgent 2022, posting a 3.35 ERA and a 3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 appearances, but his addition to Miami's roster is most significant because it should precipitate a trade.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
South Side Sox
2023 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 7
It is the sixth year of Top Prospect voting at South Side Sox!. Here’s how 2018 wrangled out — all 42 picks. Also, here’s an archive of every article in the 2018 series. Here’s how 2019 came together, all 50 picks, and the archive as well. Here’s 2020, with the archive. Here’s the 2021 wrap-up of just 35 picks due to flagging participation, along with the full archive. And here’s the 2022 link to the 27-pick wrap, along with the full archive.
Infielder Hanser Alberto, White Sox Agree to Minor League Deal
Hanser Alberto, White Sox agree to minor league deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox agreed to a deal with minor-league infielder Hanser Alberto, first reported by Robert Murray. Alberto, 29, has played seven seasons in the majors. Most recently, he spent the 2022 season with the...
Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a hair transplant company for illegally using his likeness on their website. Attorneys for Urlacher filed a lawsuit against Texas-based Houston Hair Transplant Center in Cook County in October, 2022, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his image and likeness... The post Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 2