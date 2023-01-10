ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo evacuation shelter now open at Church of the Nazarene on Johnson Avenue

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – An American Red Cross evacuation shelter is open at Church of the Nazarene at 3396 Johnson Ave. in San Luis Obispo .

The shelter has room for one hundred people and opened at 4:30 p.m.

This location is for those who have been ordered to evacuate or chose to self-evacuate.

Follow these tips if you have not been ordered to evacuate:

  • Shelter in place unless you need to leave due to safety issues until the National Weather Service rescinds its Flash Flood Warning at around 4:45 p.m. PST.
  • Local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area producing dangerous flash flooding.
  • Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain, there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads.

More information is available at this link from the City of San Luis Obispo.

Report any storm-related maintenance at the non-emergency dispatch line at 805-781-7312 .

All emergencies can still be reported by dialing 911.

