Powerful storm rages through the region

A strong Pacific storm has been raging through the area for most of Monday and has intensified within the past several hours. Widespread, moderate to heavy rain and strong winds are expected through this evening. An inch, or more, of rain is expected every hour. As of 10:30pm on Monday, Montecito received more than a foot of rain within 24 hours.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until midnight. Flooding has already taken place and it is of the utmost importance to shelter in place. Avoid traveling and getting on the roads for the time being. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 11am on Tuesday for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, along with until 1pm on Tuesday for Ventura County.

Strong Southerly winds accompany the heavy rain, which is why several Wind Alerts remain in effect. A High Wind Warning will be in effect until 4pm on Tuesday for Santa Barbara Interior Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10am Tuesday for the San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Valleys, and Inland Central Coast, along with Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Southwestern Coast. Between 20-30 mph winds are expected at this time, along with gusts up to 45 mph.

Following the flooding at local beaches from last week's storm, High Surf is once again an issue. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 6am Tuesday until 10pm Wednesday for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern and Southeastern coast. It will be in effect until 10pm Wednesday for San Luis Obispo County, Ventura County, and Central Coast Beaches.

More rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, but relief from the wet weather arrives on Wednesday and Thursday. There is more rain the forecast this weekend.

