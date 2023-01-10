Read full article on original website
Related
Disappointing end to UK space mission as satellites fail to reach orbit
A historic space mission that took off from Cornwall has ended in bitter disappointment after a rocket carrying the first satellites launched from British soil failed to reach orbit and was lost. To whoops and cheers from a crowd that had gathered at Spaceport Cornwall to watch the launch, a...
Gizmodo
SpaceX Begins Ambitious 2023 With a Hefty Orbital Delivery
SpaceX’s sixth dedicated rideshare mission lifted off from a Florida launch pad on Tuesday, delivering a whopping 114 payloads to low Earth orbit. It’s a promising start to 2023, as the company strives for 100 orbital launches in a single calendar year. The Transporter-6 rideshare mission took flight...
Virgin Orbit Readies for First UK Space Launch Monday Night
"Virgin Orbit's "Cosmic Girl," a retrofitted Boeing 747 plane, is scheduled for a horizontal launch into orbit Monday night from the United Kingdom's Spaceport Cornwall. The mission, dubbed Start Me Up, is the first orbital launch in both the UK and Western Europe. It's also the culmination of a yearslong effort by the country to enter the modern space race. Cosmic Girl has a payload of nine small satellites from several customers, including the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, the U.K. Ministry of Defence, and the government of Oman. Don't expect the same fanfare as some recent space launches. Horizontal space launches are...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX gearing up for Falcon Heavy’s second national security launch
WASHINGTON — SpaceX is aiming to launch Falcon Heavy’s second national security mission for the U.S. Space Force on Jan. 12 from Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The U.S. Space Systems Command said it plans to release details of the launch window 72 hours before scheduled liftoff. The mission, named USSF-67, comes on the heels of USSF-44, which flew to geostationary Earth orbit on Nov. 1 and marked Falcon Heavy’s first national security launch.
Virgin Orbit rocket failure: UK satellite launch suffers in-flight 'anomaly'
Virgin Orbit reported that a technical failure stopped a historic mission from reaching its target orbit after a launch from British soil late Monday night.
Two million pounds of rock was knocked out of asteroid during NASA test
The new findings indicate that the ejecta contributed to moving the asteroid significantly.
teslarati.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches second batch of 40 OneWeb satellites
SpaceX has successfully completed its second launch for OneWeb, carrying another 40 of the London-based company’s small communications satellites into orbit. Similar to SpaceX’s own Starlink constellation, OneWeb’s primary goal is to serve internet to customers almost anywhere on Earth, particularly in places where traditional high-bandwidth connectivity is currently unavailable or unlikely to ever be available.
NBC New York
Asia-Pacific Shares Notch Gains as U.S. Inflation Data Remains Firmly in Spotlight
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares notched gains as investors look ahead to the U.S. consumer price index report Thursday. Economists expect inflation to have cooled in December, which could signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rates hikes have had their intended effects. Australia's...
NBC New York
European Stocks Close at Highest Level Since April 2022 After U.S. Inflation Print
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets on Thursday closed at their highest level since April 2022, despite a choppy afternoon following the release of U.S. inflation data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.7% higher, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Retail...
Tesla drops as the EV maker cuts prices in the US and Europe, deepening the stock's rout
Investors are driving down Tesla's stock after news of the latest price cuts, but the reductions may end up being the right move, Wedbush said.
Sand Hills Express
Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit suffers launch failure
Virgin Orbit launched nine small satellites atop a rocket dropped from a 747 jumbo jet south of Ireland on Monday, but the booster suffered a failure during the climb to space and the payloads were lost, the company said. The 747 “Cosmic Girl” jet took off from Cornwall Airport Newquay...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Disney, American Airlines, Bed Bath & Beyond, Logitech and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Disney – Disney shares added more than 1% in early morning trading after the company elected independent director Mark Parker as Chairman of the board. It also opposed activist investor Nelson Peltz's attempt to join the board as the two sides prepare for a proxy battle.
Virgin Orbit plane returns to Cornwall after first UK rocket mission fails
A Virgin Orbit plane has returned to Cornwall after suffering an “anomaly” during the first rocket launch from UK soil.After taking off, the plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.But the Start Me Up mission - named after the Rolling Stones’ hit - failed to orbit after taking off from Newquay Airport.“In effect the rocket has not reached the required altitude to maintain its orbit or deploy the satellites and therefore the mission was unsuccessful,” Matt Archer, from the UK Space Agency, said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea
The Verge
Rocket Lab sets new launch window for Electron rocket mission
Private spaceflight company Rocket Lab has announced the launch window of its debut Electron rocket mission from US soil. The “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission is set to take off on January 23rd, 2023, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia from 6PM to 8PM ET.
NBC New York
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
NBC New York
HBO Max Raises Price for Ad-Free Service for the First Time Since It Launched
The price of streaming service HBO Max's ad-free tier is increasing to $15.99 from $14.99, the first price hike since it was launched in 2020. Warner Bros. Discovery, the merged company that now runs HBO Max, plans to merge Warner's streaming service with Discovery+ this spring. The company said the...
NBC New York
Market History Says a Recession Could Produce the Next Airbnb Or Slack
Rising interest rates and a bear market for tech stocks have slammed the startup economy and its "growth at all costs" mantra. Exits and public offerings for venture-funded companies have gone over a cliff, and late-stage startup funding is at its lowest level in five years. But overall VC funding...
NBC New York
Porsche Sees Small Uptick in Global Sales Despite Big Drop in Taycan EV
Porsche managed to increase its global deliveries last year by 2.6% despite global supply chain issues. The German sports car manufacturer said Thursday it delivered 309,884 vehicles to customers last year. Porsche said a 16% drop in global sales of its electric Taycan were "due to supply chain bottlenecks and...
Comments / 0