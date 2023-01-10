ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Giants Worked Out Notable Wide Receiver Tuesday

The New York Giants worked out veteran wide receiver James Washington on Tuesday. Washington was released by the Dallas Cowboys prior to the team's final regular-season game of the 2022 season. The former Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher was initially expected to be a starting WR option for the ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make big coaching change on offense

The New York Jets have made a big coaching change on offense. The Jets have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. While the Jets’ defense was fourth in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed this season, their offense struggled. The offense was 29th in... The post Jets make big coaching change on offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Sporting News

NFL playoffs overtime rules: Explaining how the new OT format works in 2023 postseason

The Bills and Chiefs played one of the NFL's all-time great games in the AFC divisional round last year, but there was a big problem: The people wanted more. The Chiefs took advantage of an exhausted Bills defense and scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession, leading many to question the fairness of the NFL's overtime structure. Well, the league felt the same way, apparently.
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVII Odds Updated Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! This weekend kicks off the journey to Super Bowl LVII, with six games spread out from Saturday through Monday on Wild Card Weekend. Before the first contest starts, Vegas has released some updated odds for the postseason. The teams with the two best odds...
Sporting News

49ers-Seahawks DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

Super wild-card weekend gets underway Saturday afternoon with the second-seeded 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seahawks in an NFC West-centric playoff matchup. The 49ers enter this wild-card matchup expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point home favorites with a total of 43 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a plethora of options to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup, and we're going with a 49ers-heavy build in a game we think they control throughout.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

NFL live streams: How to watch 2023 playoff games free without cable

There will be a new team on the NFL mountaintop come February. But before that, 14 teams will take part in a single-elimination playoff tournament, one of the most grueling competitions in all of sports. This year's postseason field features a wide array of stars, from wily veterans (Tom Brady)...

