Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

1-5-7-3

(one, five, seven, three)

